Is Lucy Guo Married? Details on the Billionaire's Personal Life Lucy Guo is far too busy to date. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 5 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET

Everything is coming up Lucy Guo, and we are absolutely thrilled about it. While being a billionaire is not necessarily worthy of celebration, we kind of love it when the billionaire in question is a brilliant gal. In April 2025, Lucy officially unseated Taylor Swift as the youngest self-made female billionaire on this rotating rock we call Earth.

Naturally, a new title comes with all sorts of things, but it mostly ushers in a ton of questions. What kind of world would we live in if folks didn't immediately demand to know if a wealthy woman is married? We wouldn't mind a peek into some bizarre purchase Lucy made with her money but for now, we'll settle on digging into her romantic life. Let's get into it.

Lucy Guo is not married. She loves a good party.

Lucy's Instagram handle is @guoforit ,which is a triumph of wordplay that perfectly describes who the Scale AI founder is. One thing she has never guone for (see what we did there?) is marriage. The tech entrepreneur is living that legally single life, which includes the occasional raucous party.

In February 2022, Lucy was sternly reprimanded by her homeowners' association (HOA) when she threw a wild party at the $6.7 million condo she owns in Miami, per the Miami New Times. In a since-deleted post to X, Lucy shared the missive sent from "One Thousand Museum, Inc., the private corporation that enforces the bylaws at One Thousand Museum, the striking, 62-story ultra-luxury Park West."

The letter was dramatically titled "NOTICE OF VIOLATION AND DEMAND TO CEASE AND DESIST NUISANCE," and went on to describe a truly insane event. The 120 people were spotted rubbing shoulders with lemurs and snakes while participating in "shocking" activities such as smoking and "placing feet on the foot rails in the elevator."

Because the party reportedly got out of control, the HOA felt that other residents were put in danger after security was "overwhelmed and understaffed." Evidently, Lucy uploaded evidence of her "crimes" after the fact to various Instagram stories, which the HOA used against her. She captioned some of them "MY HOA HATES ME". Lucy maintained that the party was originally a smaller gathering that got out of control. She also said her assistant gave the HOA a heads-up.

Lucy Guo has cats!

In a May 2025 conversation with The Cut, we learned a lot about Lucy. It's only been a few years since that controversial party in Miami but at 30 years old, Lucy has settled down a bit. She lives in West Hollywood and begins her day with a workout at Barry's, a nightclub-inspired gym. She also has cats who are regularly fed by an assistant who keeps Lucy on track.