Is Patience Leaving the CW Series 'All American'? Find out the Future of the Character

It’s no secret that fans get very emotionally attached to their favorite television shows and the characters that make the storylines memorable. However, as is often the case in Hollywood, cast shakeups occur and fan-favorite characters are gone forever or significantly reduced — and CW hit series All American is the latest show to experience the shift.

All American has been a long-standing hit for the CW, a network that has undergone significant changes since its launch almost 20 years ago. Premiering in October 2018, the series centers on rising teen football star Spencer James on his quest to leave his Crenshaw neighborhood in Los Angeles to make it to the NFL with the help of a Beverly Hills high school coach. The show has seen some dramatic twists and turns over the years, and now, fans are wondering: Is Patience leaving All American?

Is Patience leaving 'All American'?

In September 2024, the CW announced that six series regular characters would not return to the show full-time, including the character of Patience, portrayed by Chelsea Tavares, Variety reported.

While Patience is no longer a full-time regular on the series, the character will continue to make guest appearances. In the season six finale, the character’s storyline was essentially wrapped up when Patience landed a job on Broadway.

Other regular characters on 'All American' also had their roles reduced.

In addition to Patience, the characters of Olivia, Asher, Grace James and Laura Baker were also reduced from series regulars. A few months earlier, in June 2024, it was confirmed that the star of All American, Spencer James, would not return to the series as a regular ahead of the seventh season, Variety reported at the time.

The head of the series explained her decision to say goodbye to the show’s characters.

All American creator and executive producer, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, revealed why she knew it was time to take the show in a new direction with new characters. “Bring it back to high school, reset it with a new generation of Beverly and Crenshaw kids that sort of had the same dream, same heart, new rivalry — and keep this dream going for the next generation,” she told Variety back in January.

“I called the studio and network and shared my vision, and that is how we ended up getting those two additional episodes for Season 6, to really fully complete the journey of the characters and give me some room to start to set up that world,” Nkechi added.