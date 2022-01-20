'Rainbow Six Extraction' Will Have Seamless Crossplay — and 'Siege' Is Getting an Upgrade

Ubisoft's long-loved Rainbow Six franchise dips its toes into the world of science fiction and away from its traditional Navy SEAL roots in the new Rainbow Six Extraction, set to release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on Jan. 20.

The first-person shooter is part of a long line under the same name by the company, and this new game will be available on its release day on many video game subscription services (like Ubisoft+).