Which Original Ghostbusters Could Be in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'? What We Know

Upon the announcement that Ghostbusters: Afterlife would be a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II, many fans wondered which of the original Ghostbusters, if any, would make an appearance in the film. The deceased grandfather role is dedicated to Harold Ramis, who passed away in 2014 and portrayed Dr. Egon Spengler in the original films.

Rick Moranis, who portrayed Louis Tully in the original film series, has been absent from the film industry since Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (though he will return in the upcoming Disney flick Shrunk).

While it would at first appear that Rick is not currently set to appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, cast member Ernie Hudson seemed to imply that Rick might make a cameo after all.