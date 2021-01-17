NFL Star Baker Mayfield and Wife Emily Team up in This Funny Ad Campaign

Baker did have to audition for the part, though, participating in a “brutal two-hour combine,” according to Jeff Charney, Progressive’s head of marketing. In a CNBC interview, Jeff recalled asking Baker questions like, “How much money is in your pocket? Where did you meet your wife? What was your first kiss?”

“We were trying to test him to see if he could be improvisational,” Jeff said. “We wanted to make sure he fit our brand and had the right improv skills and would be himself.”