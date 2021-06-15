'The Republic of Sarah' Tells a Fictional Tale of a Micronation

The CW's newest drama show, The Republic of Sarah , has a concept that sounds both wild and potentially true. A small town in New Hampshire discovers it holds access to a vein of coltan, a very valuable mineral, only for the state to make plans to wipe the town off the map to capitalize on the finding. Instead, local high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) vows to stop the bulldozes — by making their small town its own nation.

The title is part of the CW's new roster of shows for this summer and is one of Stella's first regular TV show appearances following her roles in Tell Me Your Secrets and Highway One, both of which premiered this year.

The basis for the story is so crazy it's almost believable. Which poses the question: Is The Republic of Sarah based on a true story? Here's what we know about the origin of the show.