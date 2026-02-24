Is the U.S. Olympic Hockey Team Going to the State of the Union — Plus, Who’s Skipping? Double gold in Milan sparks a Capitol invite from Donald Trump—but not every player is packing for D.C. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 24 2026, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Team USA just wrapped a double-gold weekend in Milan, and now the hockey champs have a Capitol cameo on the table. President Donald Trump invited both the U.S. men’s and women’s Olympic hockey teams to attend his State of the Union on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

The U.S. men captured Olympic gold with a 2–1 overtime win over Canada, securing their first men’s hockey gold medal since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice.” On the women’s side, Team USA delivered another instant classic against Canada and pulled off the same 2–1 overtime finish. Hilary Knight forced overtime with a late, game-tying goal. Megan Keller sealed the deal by scoring the golden goal 4:07 into OT, according to USA Hockey’s official recap. Now, all eyes are on the athletes. Fans want to know if they are planning on accepting Trump’s offer.

Is the U.S. hockey team going to the State of the Union?

Trump called the men’s team on speakerphone in the locker room and pitched the State of the Union like the hottest ticket in town. He offered to send a military plane and told them they would not have to worry about weather or travel. “Unbelievable. You were all unbelievable. That team is pretty good you played,” Trump said. “I’ll tell you what – I just told my people two minutes ago. I said, we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. We could send a military plane or something. But if you would like to [attend], it’s the coolest night.”

He also brought up the women’s team on the same call, saying he’d have to invite them too — then joked he’d “probably” get impeached if he didn’t. “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team,” he said. “You do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited].”

Are both of the U.S.'s hockey teams planning to meet Trump?

The U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team is planning to go to President Trump’s State of the Union address. The men’s squad has publicly expressed enthusiasm about representing their country at the event, while also balancing pro hockey commitments.

“We’re all proud Americans, obviously,” Team USA captain Auston Matthews said, per Yahoo. “This is a huge moment for us, a huge moment for the United States. [Trump] called. Just congratulated us … It’s an honor to wear this jersey and represent the U.S. To go home with a gold medal, you know how much that means to guys in this room, to people watching and rooting us on, too.”