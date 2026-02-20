Who Are U.S. Hockey Player Haley Winn's Brothers? We've Got the Tea! The team won a gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 20 2026, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ryanwinn44

Fans of Team USA hockey player Haley Winn are celebrating the team's gold medal win at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb. 19, according to the Associated Press. However, it's Haley's brothers that folks are asking about, due to their support of their sister and efforts to highlight women's sports.

Article continues below advertisement

Haley and her three brothers all played hockey growing up, but the boys showed there is no sibling rivalry in their family as they supported their sister's Olympic journey. The brothers made several videos to support Haley, and many went viral. So, who are her brothers?

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Haley Winn's brothers?

Haley has three brothers: Casey, Tommy, and Ryan Winn. Ryan said that the brothers wanted to support Haley, and they wanted to be loud while doing so. "My sister Haley is 22 years old," said Ryan. "She plays in the PWHL for the Boston Fleet right now, and she's living on her Olympic dream playing for USA."

"My sister's not the loudest, so we wanted to be loud," he continued. "We wanted to call attention to the team and to her. So, we planned out a couple of different outfits, and we — we were going to do these videos anywhere just cuz we like doing them. We kind of get their — their eyes right away with the crazy costumes, but then they tune into the games, and they see how good these girls have been doing."

Article continues below advertisement

The three brothers wore jackets covered with the American flag, along with matching hats, in one of their videos. The boys also wore red, white, and blue jumpsuits while covering their heads with huge bald eagle masks. The masks were inspired by the song “Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd, which is Team USA’s goal celebration song. Haley loved her brothers' support and said that she got emotional watching their videos.

Article continues below advertisement

"You get a little emotional, obviously seeing them here, just seeing all the videos of them," she said. "Obviously, they’re the most supportive people on this planet." Ryan also said that the videos aren't about the brothers, but about their sister and her hockey team. “It’s about them," he said. "It’s not about us." The three brothers made the videos either in the stands at the Games ot on the streets of Milan, and Ryan said that out of the four of them, Haley is the best hockey player.