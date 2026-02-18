Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Winter Olympics

Here's Why Tara Lipinski Retired From Figure Skating at the Age of 20

Tara Lipinski won gold in the 1998 Winter Olympics.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published Feb. 18 2026, 1:24 p.m. ET

Why Tara Lipinski Retired From Skating So Young
Source: Mega

To those who don't even follow figure skating in the Olympics, the name Tara Lipinski likely rings a few bells. That's because in the '90s, she was a teenage powerhouse in the sport. She even won a gold medal at 15 in the 1998 Winter Olympics. So why, just a few years later, did Tara Lipinski retire so young?

Article continues below advertisement

By all accounts, her success came quickly, but that was because of lots of hard work as a child into her teen years. Figure skating full-time, however, isn't great for the body, even when you're young. Tara made the difficult decision to let go of her figure skating career before a lot of others might, but it was for her own well-being.

Tara Lipinski on the ice years after retirement.
Source: Instagram/@taralipinski
Article continues below advertisement

Why did Tara Lipinski retire so young?

When Tara won her gold in the 1998 Winter Olympics, she became the youngest athlete to do so. Before that, she had spent years of preparation and in other figure skating competitions to prepare her for that accomplishment. Afterward, per Chron, Tara joined the Stars on Ice tour. It enabled her to pursue another kind of career in her sport.

At the time, in 1999, she said, per the outlet, that she had no regrets about "going pro" so young. But the following year, she made the difficult decision to step away from the sport for good. She went on the tour, but began to have serious hip pains. She underwent surgery, which left her unable to practice at full capacity.

Article continues below advertisement

Tara also developed arthritis, according to The Standard-Times. If she wanted to go back to the Olympics, she was legally unable to after she turned pro. NBC Bay Area reported that, after Tara made the shift to professional skater, she wasn't able to return for another Olympic Games event as a participating athlete.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2010, Tara found a new calling as a broadcast commentator for figure skating. She started out with Universal Sports and eventually moved to NBC and NBC Sports. For the official Olympics, Tara joined the NBC Olympic family to act as a TV commentator for figure skating in the Olympic Games.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tara Lipinski's husband?

Between returning from figure skating as an athlete and finding her footing (no pun intended) as a sports commentator, Tara found the time to get married and have a child. She met husband Todd Kapostasy in 2015 at the Sports Emmy Awards, per People. They got married two years later in 2017, and, in 2023, they welcomed their daughter together.

Todd is a film director and a producer. He has worked on commercials and documentaries. His website lists the documentary Rodman: For Better or Worse as one of his most notable projects. He also worked on ESPN's 30 for 30 show. Todd and Tara briefly hosted a podcast together called Unexpecting, and now, they both seem to keep busy with their daughter and their respective careers.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Figure Skater Alysa Liu Stepped Away at 16 and Is Making a Comeback — Why Did She Retire?

Why Do the Olympics Only Happen Every Four Years? Exploring the Tradition and Its Roots

Ilia Malinin Is the Undisputed "Quad God" — And Here's Why He Owns the Title

Latest Winter Olympics News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.