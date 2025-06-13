'The Traitors' Season 4 Cast Is Here: Donna Kelce, Lisa Rinna, and More Join the Game "Ah, dear me. What treachery awaits us this season?" By Jennifer Farrington Published June 13 2025, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Peacock announced in May 2025 that Season 4 of The Traitors is officially on the way, and while it won’t premiere until early 2026, the streamer has already revealed who’ll be competing. And believe us when we say, they’ve pulled together a wild mix of people and personalities. As per usual, the upcoming season will be hosted by Alan Cumming and set in a dramatic, ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands.

The game will stick to the classic format — traitors will work to eliminate the Faithfuls, while the Faithfuls try to unmask the Traitors and get them banished — all while working to boost the prize bag up to $250,000. But if a Traitor makes it to the end undetected, well, then they can steal the entire pot for themselves. So yeah, you could say the stakes are pretty high. And with this new cast, Season 4 is already shaping up to be a real treat. So, let’s meet the people who’ll be competing.

Meet 'The Traitors' Season 4 cast.

Source: Peacock

On June 13, 2025, Peacock dropped a sneak peek of The Traitors Season 4 on YouTube, and revealed who officially made the cut for the cast. And let’s just say, they pulled together quite the lineup. Competing this season is Donna Kelce, yes, Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, and she’ll be joined by Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother Season 23, Stephen Colletti of One Tree Hill fame, and Rob Rausch from Love Island USA Season 5.

Olympic figure skating legends Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are also in the cast, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they end up as allies or enemies inside the castle. Also appearing in Season 4 is Top Chef host Kristen Kish, actor Michael Rapaport, and Survivor alum Rob Cesternino. And no, the fun doesn’t stop there. Comedian Ron Funches, Love Island USA: Aftersun host Maura Higgins, and “Yam Yam” Arocho from Survivor are all in the running for that $250,000 prize.

Peacock also tapped singer-songwriter Eric Nam, RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Monét X Change, Survivor’s Natalie Anderson, and pro dancer Mark Ballas from Dancing With the Stars to join the Season 4 cast. To mix it up even more, they added The Bachelor Season 23 lead Colton Underwood and Big Brother champ Ian Terry, both making a return to our screens. But wait, there’s more.

These 'Real Housewives' Stars are also joining the Season 4 cast of 'The Traitors'.

What would a reality TV competition series be without a little drama? And who better to bring it than a few stars from the Real Housewives franchise. Joining the Season 4 cast of The Traitors is Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Despite currently being in the middle of a messy divorce from Simon Guobadia, it looks like Porsha isn’t slowing down when it comes to her reality TV career.

