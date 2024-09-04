Home > Entertainment Return to the River Court! Will Chad Michael Murray Appear in the ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot? The fate of Chad Michael Murray's character in the 'One Tree Hill' sequel has been revealed! By D.M. Published Sept. 4 2024, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When plans for a One Tree Hill sequel series were announced, rumors began swirling about which cast members from the original series would appear in the spinoff. At the center of these speculations is whether Chad Michael Murray, who played the iconic role of Lucas Scott, will return to reclaim his spot on The River Court.

Chad’s portrayal of Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill, which aired from 2003 to 2012, made him a household name. Lucas and his brother Nathan (played by James Lafferty) were key characters in the series, with his on-again, off-again romance with Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton) serving as a central storyline. As details about the sequel emerge, questions linger about whether Chad will reprise his famous role.

Will Chad Michael Murray appear in the ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot?

On Aug. 30, Deadline reported that the One Tree Hill reboot was in the works at Netflix with Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton leading the charge. Sophia and Hilarie are set to return as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer. In addition to reprising their iconic roles, they will also serve as executive producers for the new show, working alongside writer/producer Becky Hartman Edwards and Warner Bros. TV. But what about Chad Michael Murray?

Sophia and Hilarie are the only actors currently confirmed for the sequel. However, insiders have confirmed that offers have been extended to several other original One Tree Hill cast members. Sadly, though, Chad has “no plans to return for the follow-up,” per the publication. The sequel is set 20 years after the 2003 series finale and will explore Brooke and Peyton's lives as mothers to teenagers, mirroring their own experiences from their younger years.

After the announcement of the One Tree Hill sequel, Sophia shared her excitement on Instagram. “What if you really can go back home? If there's an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up," Sophia wrote. “There’s only one Tree Hill, after all.”

Chad Michael Murray says he is “afraid” to rewatch ‘One Tree Hill.’

Chad Michael Murray has a complex relationship with One Tree Hill. In 2022, he admitted that he has avoided watching reruns of the popular teen drama at all costs. During a discussion with his former costar Bethany Joy Lenz, Chad explained that he has no interest in reliving the “mistakes” he made in the past.

