True Crime Host Derrick Levasseur’s Recent Marital Status Is a Mystery Derrick and his wife, Jana Levasseur, married in 2011 and have two daughters together. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 13 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: X/@janalevasseur

It's always fun watching reality TV talent venture out into other shows after meeting them on another platform. Since 2014, Derrick Levausser has shown that he has no problems pushing himself to try new opportunities. After winning Big Brother 16, the former police officer and private investigator has used his sleuth-like skills to further create names for himself. In October 2023, he teamed up with Investigation Discovery to host Crimefeed alongside Nancy Grace and journalist Maria Campo.

Additionally, Derrick and YouTuber Stephanie Harlowe launched their podcast, Crime Weekly, plus his solo projects, including his podcast Detective Perspective and joined Season 3 of Peacock's The Traitors. Derrick's full workload may be rough for most people, but the reality star and host has some support at home, or so fans thought. Recently, some fans have wondered if he's still married after seeing some suspicious activity.

Who is Derrick Levasseur's wife?

Derrick and Jana Levasseur (nee Donlin) married in 2011. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Tenley, in 2012, followed by another daughter, Peyton, in 2016. Derrick's Instagram bio showed how thankful he is to be a #GirlDad. Jana also basks in being a mother to their girls and dogs, as evident in her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Though they've appear to still be legally married, Derrick and Jana's relationship has been rumored to have some ups and downs. In 2023, a Reddit post speculated that Derrick may have quietly split from his wife. The user, along with several commenters, mentioned that they've spotted the host without his wedding ring and had shared that he was moving into a new apartment, suggesting he was adjusting to being a single man.

The Reddit post also said there were rumors swirling that Derrick confirmed the split on his podcasts, mentioning it was either on Crime Weekly or on his own podcast, Detective Perspective. However, due to both of Derrick's podcasts being about true crime, that doesn't seem to be the case.

12 years together & 4 years of marriage. Wouldn't have it any other way. Love you @DerrickL Happy Anniversary!😍 pic.twitter.com/RFadyRbRTS — Jana Blythe (@JanaLevasseur) April 30, 2015

Derrick Levasseur hasn't confirmed there's any truth to his and his wife's split.

Despite what fans observed and have commented about online, neither Derrick nor Jana has confirmed whether or not they plan to part ways. In recent years, the reality star has kept his social media accounts focused on his work or spending quality time with his daughters. However, he hasn't shared a post of Jana since May 2021 when he posted a photo of her with their daughters on Mother's Day.