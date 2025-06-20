'28 Years Later' — Should You Stick Around After the Credits? Find out if producers were generous enough to include an additional clip at the end of the film. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 20 2025, 5:21 p.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures

More than two decades after 28 Days Later hit theaters, director Danny Boyle returned in 2025 with 28 Years Later. The long-awaited follow-up dropped on June 20, 2025, via Sony Pictures Entertainment, and fans were more than ready for it. As expected, a teaser was released in December 2024, and many were impressed, partly because it featured the 1903 poem “Boots” by Rudyard Kipling, which only added to the film’s creepy, suspenseful vibe.

Now that the movie has officially hit theaters, fans are wondering if 28 Years Later includes a post-credit scene, especially since its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, has already been filmed and is scheduled to release in January 2026, as Danny revealed in an interview with HeyUGuys. With this film essentially launching a new trilogy (a third is likely), it would make sense for 28 Years Later to include a post-credit scene to give fans a sneak peek at what’s coming next. But does it?

Is there a post credit scene in '28 Years Later'?

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Unfortunately, 28 Years Later does not have a post-credit scene, even though its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, has already been filmed, meaning the storyline is continuing and already mapped out. Still, it’s not entirely surprising that there isn’t one. Neither 28 Days Later nor 28 Weeks Later included post-credit scenes, so this follows the same pattern.

What is ‘28 Years Later’ about?

It started with 28 days, then expanded to 28 weeks, and now we’ve made it to 28 years. The latest film is set nearly three decades after the Rage Virus first began wreaking havoc across Europe. It follows a group of survivors who’ve settled on an island, separated from the mainland by a causeway that regularly gets submerged by water.

When a few members of the community decide to venture to the mainland, which is presumably still overrun by zombies, they discover new, unexpected things about the infected, including mutations that affect both the zombies and other survivors. To make matters worse, their community enforces a strict no-rescue policy, which makes survival even more complicated.

Do you need to watch '28 Days Later' or '28 Weeks Later' before watching '28 Years Later'?

No, you don’t need to have watched 28 Days Later or 28 Weeks Later to go see 28 Years Later. Even though this third installment marks Danny’s return to the franchise, many agree it stands on its own. While it’s not essential to watch the first two films to follow what’s going on, should you? Well, it could help. The fact is, each film centers around a different family. In 28 Days Later, it was Jim and his story, and in 28 Years Later, it’s Jamie, Spike, and Isla.

