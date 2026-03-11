Tilly Norwood Is a Double Threat as a Singer and Actor — But Is She Even Human? "You'll either get it or pretend you don't." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 11 2026, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tillynorwood

Every day, a new influencer goes viral and makes a name for themselves. And, when it comes to actress Tilly Norwood, it's no different. She has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, her own website, and even a rising singing career. But, as quickly as she showed up, people had questions. Mainly, they want to know if Tilly Norwood is a real person.

Article continues below advertisement

Those who are wary of AI and the possibility of AI taking jobs from humans were a bit justified when Tilly Norwood was openly marketed as the product of the U.K. company Particle6. But for some, her mannerisms are so human-like that there are still questions about how real or fake she is and if there is a human behind the actor known as Tilly Norwood.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tilly Norwood a real person?

Although Tilly has facial expressions in her videos and photos, has a voice of her own (literally), and even makes jokes about human actors in her Instagram captions, she is 100 percent not human. Shortly after Tilly's Instagram went live in 2025, the AI-generated character faced backlash, and the company behind it was criticized for creating a digital actor capable of taking jobs away from real-life humans.

Particle6 founder Eline Van Der Velden, who also created Tilly, posted a statement on her own Instagram following the backlash. She wrote, "To those who have expressed anger over the creation of our AI character Tilly Norwood: She is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work — a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity."

Article continues below advertisement

And, despite the criticism, Tilly's Instagram has continued to churn out posts. From one video detailing Tilly's "first ever role" in a comedy skit to one where the Tilly character parodies Sydney Sweeney's famous jeans/genes ad for American Eagle. Except in Tilly's version, the AI actor says, "I'm built on everything that came before me. My genes are binary."

Article continues below advertisement

But some of the confusion comes from Tilly making social media posts as though she is human, even if she is transparent about being an AI character who is a digital product of a tech company. Some of her captions mention doing things in the real world as relatable content, except Tilly is not real in any human way.

Article continues below advertisement

Tilly Norwood released a song and music video.

In March 2026, Tilly released a music video for her first single, "Take the Lead." Technically, Particle6 released the song and video, but in the narrative that Tilly is an entertainer and performer, it's another tick on her resume for her "career." The video, which garnered more than 29,000 views in less than 24 hours on YouTube, does have a disclaimer at the start of it, though.