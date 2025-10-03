TikTok Influencer Jacinda Jenkins Dies at 28 — What Was Her Cause of Death? “She was unequivocally herself all the time." By Niko Mann Published Oct. 3 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / Cooper Funeral Home

Fans of TikTok influencer Jacinda Jenkins were saddened to hear about her death at the age of 28. Jacinda was the owner of Harper’s Haven Boutique in Kentucky, and the store owner sold her custom-made T-shirts and apparel online. The boutique was named after one of her daughters, Harper. Jacinda also has a daughter named Dax.

The content creator had more than 200,000 followers on TikTok, and her mother, Emily Kocik, shared the news on the platform on Oct. 1, announcing that her daughter died on Sept. 29, 2025, per People. "This is absolutely the worst thing I’ve had to do," she began. "I just want everybody to remember her for the person that she was, her big heart, her kindness, willing to help anybody out, even when she was struggling.” Upon learning the sad news, her dedicated fans wonder about the cause of death.

Source: TikTok / @handmadebyharp

What is Kentucky resident Jacinda Jenkins's cause of death?

According to the TikTok video shared by Jacinda's mother, her death was unexpected, but she did not reveal how her daughter died at such a young age. “​​There’s no blame to be made," said Emily.

"There’s no questions that need to be answered right now. The only thing that we need to do is just remember her. She was unequivocally herself all the time, and that’s one of the things that made her absolutely wonderful," continued the grieving mother. "If we can just remember her for who she was, not things that happened in the past, just recently, just all the good things about her.”

Jacinda's obituary also revealed that her death was sudden.

An obituary shared on Facebook by Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, Ky., noted that Jacinda was born in Pennsylvania, and she created content that "centered on fashion, lifestyle," and motherhood "as a single mother" that "offered an unfiltered glimpse into her life." It also noted that her death was "sudden." "Through moments of humor, heartache, and grace, she invited others into her world with unmatched sincerity," read the obituary.

"A beloved mother, entrepreneur, and social media creator, built a legacy of love, resilience, and authenticity that touched thousands," it continued. "Her followers didn’t just admire her — they felt her. Jacinda's openness about life’s highs and lows made her a beacon for many who sought encouragement and connection. She was more than a content creator; she was a voice for those who often go unheard, a cheerleader for the weary, and a light for those navigating their own complicated journeys."

"Jacinda's sudden passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of her family, friends, followers, and the larger community she nurtured and inspired," read the obituary. "Yet her spirit endures—in every person she helped feel seen, every encouraging word she shared, and every creation that bore her unique touch."

Her fans reacted to the tragic news, and they were saddened to hear about her unexpected death. "The news of Jacinda's passing has left a profound void in our hearts," replied on fan on Facebook. "She helped me out when I had a ruptured eardrum and had to choose between paying for diabetes supplies for my son or my medicine," revealed a TikTok fan. "She was a kind and giving person."