Twitch Streamer Kelton_g Claims Self-Defense After Pushing Japanese Man on Livestream "I admit that my behavior was not the most correct with this person."

Although Kelton_g is known as a Twitch streamer who primarily speaks Spanish, his viewers did not have to know his language to understand where he went wrong on a visit to Japan. In a livestream he shared while traveling on a train in Japan, Kelton_g found himself in the middle of controversy during an altercation with an older man that could have, at least according to him, gotten him arrested.

So, what happened to Kelton_g in Japan? Although livestreams on Twitch aren't the same as posting a video that stays up until a user deletes it, plenty of those who watched Kelton_g's livestreams in Japan were quick to save clips from what happened. Kelton_g even later shared a video to his Instagram to clear things up. But many think he was insensitive to Japanese culture.



Twitch streamer Kelton_g went viral for pushing a man during his Japan livestream.

According to a Reddit thread about what Kelton_g did, he offended other passengers on a train in Japan when he began filming and talking to the camera for his livestream on Twitch. The man, speaking Japanese in the video, reportedly asks Kelton_g to stop filming, but due to an apparent language barrier, things get physical.

When the man appears to reach for Kelton_g's hat, Kelton_g shoves him away. He then stands up and gives the elderly man a few more shoves in the train aisle. Kelton_g tells the man, "Stop bro. Don't touch me." On the Reddit thread, users condemned Kelton_g for his behavior on the train in a country not native to him. On a post on X (formerly Twitter), someone alleged that kelton_g was in priority seating for the elderly, which may have been part of the issue, if that's true.

Kelton_g did apologize for the altercation, but claimed self-defense.

Kelton_g then shared an Instagram video with footage from the livestream when the altercation happened. He apologized for his actions in the caption, but also wrote that he was "defending" himself against the older man in the video.

"I admit that my behavior was not the most correct with this person and I apologize, but I promise that it was with the purpose of defending myself against the constant intimidation that was against me," Kelton_g wrote.

He also said in the caption that the man in the video tried to hit him "three times in a row" after he pushed him. Someone commented on the Instagram video in Japanese. When translated, part of the comment informed Kelton_g, "It is a Japanese rule to be quiet on the train." They then suggested that, if Kelton_g can't follow customs in another country, he should leave.

This man was shouting loudly on a Japanese train while sitting in a priority seat for disabled people and pregnant women.

He unnecessarily attacked an elderly person who tried to stop him.

He should be arrested.



