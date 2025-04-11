Why Did Speed and Amy Break Up? After Livestream Tension, Amy Says It Wasn’t Real Why did Speed and Amy end their relationship and did they even have a relationship to end? By Trisha Faulkner Published April 11 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@amyflamy1 and TikTok/@ishowspeed

Fans of YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed spent most of 2024 trying to answer one lingering question: Why did Speed and Amy break up? What started as a seemingly lighthearted relationship between the viral internet personality and a soft-spoken influencer named Amy turned into one of the most debated and heartbreaking situations.

Article continues below advertisement

From awkward declarations of love to emotional TikTok livestreams and a public fallout involving a mysterious “random girl,” viewers were left wondering whether the relationship was ever real — or just content from the start. And if you believe Amy’s side of the story, it was never really what fans thought it was. Keep reading as we try to piece together this messy situation.

Article continues below advertisement

"Why did Speed and Amy break up?" became a trending question on TikTok after livestream chaos.

The unraveling of the relationship played out publicly and painfully during a now-viral livestream, where Speed was on the phone with Amy with a “random girl” standing behind Speed, messing with his hair. Per Speed, Amy gets “hostile” during the phone call. Amy repeatedly asks who the girl is and if she even knows who Amy is.

Furthermore, Amy questions why this girl is encouraging Speed to mute Amy so she can tell him what to say and how to handle Amy. At one point during the stream, the girl even acknowledges that she has no idea who Amy is.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of addressing Amy’s discomfort, Speed seemed more focused on the stream, letting the chaos unfold. Making things worse, Speed ends up disconnecting his call with Amy. Talking about the situation later during a separate livestream, Amy looked visibly humiliated by what was happening. During her own livestream, Amy defended herself and accused Speed of disrespecting her.

Article continues below advertisement

“Amy was not wrong. She was being humiliated on live by a random girl and the guy who apparently likes her purposely believing her,” one fan commented on Reddit. “She had every right to go live and defend herself.”

In a separate live stream clip making rounds on TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit, Amy tries to communicate her feelings with Speed during a phone call. Amy points out that Speed only seems to call her text her during a stream and typically leaves her messages on delivered.

Article continues below advertisement

Getting frustrated, Speed’s finger visibly hovers over the end call button before disconnecting the call. Even his female friend in the background seemed shocked at his actions. Speed, however, attempted to defend himself claiming his phone died — no one was buying that.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy says the relationship with Speed was just for content — at least at first.

In a separate livestream, Amy gave her side of the story — and her version shed light on a critical miscommunication. According to her, she only agreed to be Speed’s “girlfriend” on camera because she thought it was all part of a bit. “He told me it was for content,” she said tearfully. However, Speed later began expressing real feelings, and Amy admitted she started catching some herself — but not enough to jump into a relationship right away.

She explained that when Speed asked again privately if they were officially dating, she said no — that she needed a few more real-life dates before making that decision. Amy’s explanation made it clear. What looked like a public breakup was never really a breakup at all. In her eyes, they weren’t ever officially together. Unfortunately, from Speed’s point of view, this was a relationship gone wrong. Furthermore, that was the narrative he painted for his viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

Speed’s behavior off-camera left Amy confused, while fans backed her emotionally.

Much of the criticism aimed at Speed didn’t stem from what he said but what he didn’t do — namely, treat Amy like she mattered off-stream. YouTuber Jimmy Zhang posted a widely shared reaction video where he sided heavily with Amy.

Article continues below advertisement

He called out Speed for constantly referring to Amy as “bro,” which felt dismissive and awkward for a romantic partner. “If the roles were reversed,” Jimmy said, “I wouldn’t feel good about my girlfriend calling me ‘bro’ all the time either.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy also noted how Speed declared love for Amy early on, which could’ve overwhelmed her. “You can feel that way,” he explained, “but you don’t put that kind of pressure on someone who’s not there yet.”

He chalked it up to Speed’s age and lifestyle, pointing out that the young streamer’s world revolves around content, not connection. “He’s 19, and most of his life has been about chasing views and the bag,” Jimmy said before adding that Speed made no real effort to make Amy feel special when the camera wasn’t rolling.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy’s emotional transparency on livestreams and in social posts earned her a wave of support. One TikTok user summed it up: “Tbh if a guy left me on read and only called me when he needed content, I’d be frustrated too.”

Article continues below advertisement

So … Why did they break up?

Unfortunately, it is a bit difficult to pin down exactly what ended this relationship. This is largely because there is some debate on whether there was ever a relationship at all. Amy was cautious and clear about the difference between content and reality, while Speed seemed to blur the two — catching feelings but failing to act on them in any meaningful way off-camera.