No, iShowSpeed Doesn't Have a 'Fortnite' Skin – Here's Everything We Know By Jon Bitner Apr. 5 2023, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

You’d be hard-pressed to find a game that likes collaborations as much as Fortnite. From real-life celebrities and athletes to fictional superheroes, it seems that just about everyone has a chance of finding their way into the game. In fact, there was recent speculation that Lydia Tar was joining Epic’s battle royale – and now the rumor mill has turned its eyes towards content creator iShowSpeed.

But does iShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin, or will he be receiving one in the future? Here’s a look at the latest speculation surrounding this popular YouTuber.

Does iShowSpeed have a 'Fortnite' skin?

If you’re a fan, you’ll be disappointed to learn that iShowSpeed does not have a Fortnite skin. While the creator can often be seen streaming the game or betting on various Fortnite matches, he has yet to receive the Icon Series treatment.

Source: iShowSpeed via YouTube

Since iShowSpeed dabbles in other games like Valorant – from which he was recently banned – Epic might not be interested in letting him join the ever-growing collection of in-game cosmetics. And in case his Valorant ban didn’t give it away, iShowSpeed is often surrounded by controversy, which could deter Epic from offering a collaboration.

Why does everything think iShowSpeed is in 'Fortnite'?

As is often the case with these sorts of rumors, it all starts with social media. A few mockups and renderings of iShowSpeed in Fortnite have been swirling around the web, and they’re passable enough for some folks to think they’re legit.

IShowSpeed finally gets his own skin in Fortnite😭 pic.twitter.com/tk4jUCVKO3 — IShowSpeed Reports (@IShowReports) March 30, 2023

iShowSpeed even added fuel to the fire by releasing a video of himself reacting to one of these mockups. But don’t fall for the hype, as none of the content floating around social media is official. None of the mockups have been legitimized by popular Fortnite leakers either, so we don’t foresee an iShowSpeed Fortnite collaboration showing up anytime soon.

How can iShowSpeed get a 'Fortnite' skin?

Epic Games loves a good collaboration, but the developer is very particular about who it partners with for its Icon Series. Two big examples would be Ninja and SypherPK. Both streamers almost exclusively streamed Fortnite, and at the time of their induction, neither was dealing with a controversy.

