Home > Gaming iShowSpeed Net Worth: How Rich Is the Controversial Streamer? iShowSpeed’s net worth has soared in recent years, thanks to his streaming and YouTube videos. Here’s a look at how rich the content creator is in 2023. By Jon Bitner Aug. 31 2023, Published 3:41 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

If you know what you’re doing and have a knack for entertaining, streaming can become a lucrative career. That’s especially true for iShowSpeed, a streamer and YouTuber with millions of viewers and a shocking net worth for an 18-year-old. The creator has skyrocketed in popularity, and his official YouTube account now has more than 20 million subscribers. But what is iShowSpeed’s net worth in 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What is iShowSpeed’s net worth?

iShowSpeed’s net worth sits somewhere between $5 million and $10 million, though it’s impossible to give an exact figure. Much of that cash has likely been earned through YouTube, where iShowSpeed regularly posts videos that pull in over 5 million views each. His most popular video is the official music video for Shake — which clocks in at a staggering 187 million views.

Article continues below advertisement

iShowSpeed has posted seven videos with over 10 million views each, so it’s not hard to see how he could be rolling in millions of dollars from advertising alone. Based on all his views, he could easily be earning nearly $25,000 per month and possibly much more depending on his upload schedule and collaborations.

Beyond YouTube, iShowSpeed has over 22 million followers on TikTok and over 2 million on Twitter. The streamer has been banned from Twitch for making suggestive comments during a broadcast with Adin Ross. The ban hasn’t seemed to slow down the creator, as his social channels continue to grow at a remarkable rate. And despite being 18, he’s become one of the most successful content creators on the planet.

Article continues below advertisement

What is iShowSpeed’s real name?

iShowSpeed’s real name is Darren Watkins Jr. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Jan. 21, 2005. It’s speculated that he has a daughter, though he’s yet to make a public statement and confirm or deny the rumors. He’s also known to troll viewers, with some streamers featuring kids that he claims are his daughters — but the claims have never been officially verified.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond that, much of Darren's life is a mystery. His TikTok bio reads “No bio yet,” while his YouTube bio simply reads, “Thank God.” The streamer has branched out and has started a musical career, and can frequently be seen with top soccer athletes.