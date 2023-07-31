Home > Viral News > Influencers YouTube Star IShowSpeed Is in the Hospital With a Pretty Severe Eye Issue YouTube star IShowSpeed's eyes are swollen shut. Many of his fans want to learn more about the overall condition and what happened to his eye. By Joseph Allen Jul. 31 2023, Published 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@ishowspeedsui

Few YouTubers have a more substantial following than IShowSpeed, who has accumulated 19 million followers on the platform. IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins, Jr., posted a video on his YouTube page on July 30, 2023, in which he addressed the camera directly for a little more than a minute.

In that minute, Darren provided an update to his fans, and even said that he thinks it's possible he might die. In the video, his left eye appears to be swollen completely shut, and his right eye doesn't seem to be in great shape either. Naturally, this led many people to wonder what happened to his eyes.

What happened to IShowSpeed's eye?

In the video, Darren said that he isn't sure what's wrong with him. He explained that it feels like someone is stabbing him in the eye repeatedly. He also added that he is experiencing headaches in that region as well. Darren was going to have surgery, so it seems like he is receiving medical assistance for whatever he's going through. Darren is currently in Japan, where he is watching soccer matches and meeting a number of players.

Darren's father, Darren Sr., also provided an update on his son's health. He told fans that they shouldn't expect to hear more until the family leaves Japan. "I am just giving you guys an update on Junior. Junior is doing much better. He was just not feeling himself. We never say ‘sick,’ we just say he wasn’t feeling himself. He made sure that he got himself taken care of," Darren Sr. explained.

Darren Sr. also thanked everyone who had offered their support for his son, saying that the warm wishes and encouragement meant a lot to the whole family. It isn't clear when Darren will be able to leave Japan following his surgery, but it seems likely that he'll provide his followers with a more thorough update on his overall condition when he's out of the hospital and feeling better.

Fans are offering Darren love and support.

Following the news that Darren was in fairly serious condition in the hospital, fans and fellow YouTubers began pouring into the comments on his video to offer their support. "We're here for you man and praying for a speedy recovery," one person wrote in the comments. "No matter what happens, we always here for you brother, stay strong were all praying for you to be okay," another person added.

Based on the updates so far, Darren may not be as close to death has he originally suspected, but there's still plenty of mystery around his overall condition. Given his massive following, it's clear that plenty of people are going to be checking for a more detailed update from Darren and hoping for his complete recovery.