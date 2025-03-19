Piper Rockelle and Her Ex-Boyfriend, Lev Cameron, Remain in Contact After Public Breakup Piper and Lev, also known as "Liper," dated from 2020 until 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 19 2025, 5:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@piperrockelle, @itsmelev

Actor, dancer, singer, and the leader of the kidfluencer group, The Squad, Piper Rockelle has spent most of her life in front of the camera. Throughout Piper's content creating career, she's shown the ups and downs of being YouTube famous before you get your drivers license. As a result of her fame, her relationships have played out online as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Piper relationships are part of her life, and naturally become part of her content. But, her most high-profile relationship with a fellow content creator, was one that played out on her channel from beginning to end.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Piper Rockelle's ex-boyfriend?

Piper's most public relationship was with Lev Cameron, who is also an actor, dancer, and social media personality. The pair dated in 2020, as fans witnessed in his YouTube video, "Asking my crush to be my girlfriend on camera." Lev and Piper frequently collaborated on videos and social media content, often showcasing their relationship in challenges, pranks, and vlogs, and eventually earning their ship name, "Liper."

After four years together, Lev and Piper began signaling they were no longer together on social media. In 2024, they confirmed they had broken up and have discussed the split online and in separate interviews. During his confirmation of the split on TikTok, Lev said he still had "tons of love and respect" for Piper as a human being, but said they needed to go their separate ways.

Article continues below advertisement

He also explained to Girl Talk Podcast that them growing up affected their connection moving forward. Piper, for her part, said in another interview that they have remained friends since their breakup. "I still talk to him, we talk to each other, but for me, it's just difficult," she explained. "It's just really, really difficult."

Article continues below advertisement

Piper's ex-boyfriend, Lev Cameron, has discussed her mother's $1.85 million settlement.

While Piper and Lev are no more, their relationship will follow them for quite some time. Several months after their split, Piper's mother, Tiffany Rockelle, was in the news in October 2024 for reaching a $1.85 million settlement after being sued by several of her daughter's former content creator friends, also known as The Squad.

Article continues below advertisement

Per NBC News, Tiffany was sued in January 2022 by the group of 11 teenagers who were regularly featured on her daughter Piper Rockelle’s popular YouTube channel, which at the time had 8.85 million followers. The content creators claimed to have endured physical and emotional injuries from “harassment, molestation, and abuse."