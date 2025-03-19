Piper Rockelle and Her Ex-Boyfriend, Lev Cameron, Remain in Contact After Public Breakup
Piper and Lev, also known as "Liper," dated from 2020 until 2024.
Actor, dancer, singer, and the leader of the kidfluencer group, The Squad, Piper Rockelle has spent most of her life in front of the camera. Throughout Piper's content creating career, she's shown the ups and downs of being YouTube famous before you get your drivers license. As a result of her fame, her relationships have played out online as well.
Piper relationships are part of her life, and naturally become part of her content. But, her most high-profile relationship with a fellow content creator, was one that played out on her channel from beginning to end.
Who is Piper Rockelle's ex-boyfriend?
Piper's most public relationship was with Lev Cameron, who is also an actor, dancer, and social media personality. The pair dated in 2020, as fans witnessed in his YouTube video, "Asking my crush to be my girlfriend on camera." Lev and Piper frequently collaborated on videos and social media content, often showcasing their relationship in challenges, pranks, and vlogs, and eventually earning their ship name, "Liper."
After four years together, Lev and Piper began signaling they were no longer together on social media. In 2024, they confirmed they had broken up and have discussed the split online and in separate interviews. During his confirmation of the split on TikTok, Lev said he still had "tons of love and respect" for Piper as a human being, but said they needed to go their separate ways.
He also explained to Girl Talk Podcast that them growing up affected their connection moving forward. Piper, for her part, said in another interview that they have remained friends since their breakup.
"I still talk to him, we talk to each other, but for me, it's just difficult," she explained. "It's just really, really difficult."
Piper's ex-boyfriend, Lev Cameron, has discussed her mother's $1.85 million settlement.
While Piper and Lev are no more, their relationship will follow them for quite some time. Several months after their split, Piper's mother, Tiffany Rockelle, was in the news in October 2024 for reaching a $1.85 million settlement after being sued by several of her daughter's former content creator friends, also known as The Squad.
Per NBC News, Tiffany was sued in January 2022 by the group of 11 teenagers who were regularly featured on her daughter Piper Rockelle’s popular YouTube channel, which at the time had 8.85 million followers. The content creators claimed to have endured physical and emotional injuries from “harassment, molestation, and abuse."
The case was settled in court following the settlement. Since then, Lev has shared his take on the matter. When asked about Tiffany's settlement, the actor said "good for her." He also confirmed he hasn't spoken to Tiffany, but wished his ex a "happy birthday" when she turned 17 on Aug. 21.
And while Piper still keeps tabs on her ex, she has moved on. In March 2025, she shared several Instagram posts with her new beau, fellow content creator Capri Jones.