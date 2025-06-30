Bobbi Althoff Stormed Out of N3on’s Stream After Multiple Awkward Moments Bobbi's reaction to N3on's stream sparked multiple debates among their fan bases. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 30 2025, 5:06 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@N3ON

Podcast host Bobbi Althoff built her following by trolling her celebrity guests on her podcast affectionately titled The Really Good Podcast. However, the influencer seemingly clarified she's not interested in being the one in the hot seat.

In June 2025, Bobbi appeared on internet personality and streamer N3on's livestream. The stream was set to show the influencers enjoying themselves while running errands out and about, but their day out quickly went left as she appeared to be visibly uncomfortable around him and his followers.

What happened between Bobbi Althoff and N3on?

Bobbi and N3on's livestream played out on his YouTube channel. The outing included getting pedicures, grocery shopping, and having lunch at N3on, real name Mikyle Rafiq's, house. Throughout their time together, Bobbi didn't seem to be having a good time and appeared nervous as the influencer attempted to get her to take a photo with a fan at a grocery store and asked if she had mentioned being Muslim during their pedicure session.

The exchange between them became even more awkward when they were eating at N3ON's house. While in his dining room, one of N3on's livestream organizers read a fan's request for Bobbi to say "Free Palestine." As he looked at his phone, the camera panned to Bobbi, who gave an awkward smile as she turned to the host for support. N3on replied, "I just love lettuce" before adding, "I'll say it, I'll always say 'Free Palestine.'" Bobbi, however, remained silent.

As N3on tried to move on to another question, Bobbi expressed her concern that "now I'm gonna get in trouble for not saying 'Free Palestine." The streamer assured her she wouldn't get any negative comments for not saying it.

Bobbi added that while she agrees with the message that was introduced to promote independence for Palestinians from the Israeli military occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and the dismantling of structures that restrict Palestinian movement and life, she didn't feel it necessary to say it during the stream. She then continued to get upset as N3on read the negative comments fans had written about her in the stream.

Eventually, the comments were so hurtful that Bobbi and her team walked out of N3on's apartment and ended the livestream early.

N3ON shared a text from Bobbi Althoff admitting she was uncomfortable on his stream.

Bobbi's reaction to N3on's stream sparked multiple debates among their fan bases. Some users felt she was right to leave the stream and felt N3on's audience was out of line. Many also noted Bobbi has openly discussed her battle with anxiety, which could've affected her attitude during the stream. Others, however, felt the host was uncomfortable with being around N3on from the beginning, despite knowing how his audience behaves.

Following her exit from his stream, N3on confirmed that Bobbi reached out to him to share her side of what happened, admitting she was caught off guard by the "Free Palestine" request.

"She said, 'I support Palestine, definitely just got flustered for some reason,'" N3on read. "I've posted a lot about it and never do livestreams, so it just made me nervous. I know people are angry I didn't say it still. A summary is OK, even though I know they will hate me anyway. Appreciate you."