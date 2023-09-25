Home > Viral News > Influencers N3on Is Worth Millions as a Prolific Gamer With Over 540,000 YouTube Subscribers N3on is a popular streamer. The YouTuber and gamer has built a loyal fanbase with hundreds of subscribers. His net worth is in the millions. By Distractify Staff Sep. 25 2023, Updated 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@n3onsingh

Thanks to social media, folks from all walks of life can make a living as an influencer and build hefty incomes. Social platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube have become hubs for folks in various fields — from beauty to gaming — to build a fanbase and generate their likeness into a bag. Joining the likes of notable streamers from Kai Cenat to PewDewPie, is none other than N3on (real name: Rangesh Mutama).

N3on, who is known for his gaming content, has been a huge name in the gaming space. Over the years, N3on has provided gaming commentary, NBA 2K gameplays, and 1vs1 on YouTube. However, recent actions during a livestream with Lil Pump and Sneako may affect his career moving forward. So, what is N3on’s net worth? Here’s the scoop.

YouTube streamer N3on’s net worth is on a steady rise.

According to Idol Net Worth, N3on is currently working with a net worth that ranges between $1 million and $5 million. This figure reflects N3on’s work as a YouTube streamer and live streamer on YouNow. N3on has over 540,000 subscribers and counting on his YouTube channel. Given that gamers are known to generate tons of followers and perks on the video-sharing platform, it’s easy to see why he has built a sizable net worth.

N3on, Lil Pump, and Sneako were kicked out of a Topgolf location for problematic behavior.

As they say, boys will be boys. Per a Daily SNEAKO fanpage on Twitter, a tweet shows the trio getting kicked out of a Topgolf location for disorderly conduct. The footage shows N3on getting into the net that hangs over the golf course, which is meant to catch stray balls. However, that’s not all that happened.

SNEAKO, Lil Pump, & N3ON got kicked out of Top Golf for jumping in the net…😂😭 pic.twitter.com/obdIYxCJ1G — Daily SNEAKO (@dailysneako) September 20, 2023

The second video in the tweet shows an employee confronting the group about their cameras. Interestingly, the men joked about possibly kicking out their cameraman, and a problematic accusation was later made by Sneako in another tweeted video.

“Also, I heard him say something homophobic before he walked in, and I just wanted to let you know,” Sneako said to a manager. We stand with the LGBTQ community.” However, the conversation rubbed the manager the wrong way and he left to seemingly get security.

Sneako,N3on and Lil Pump get kicked out of Top Golf for disrespecting gay manager… pic.twitter.com/IFXZlJjQ83 — Sneako Updates (@Sneak0o) September 20, 2023

“Aw bro, I think the homophobic s--t got to him,” someone said. “I think he just needs some d--k,” N3on said. “Gay a-- f--k. Look at the way he walks. I can’t.” The group was then told to leave, which resulted in the streamers insulting the Topgolf employees.