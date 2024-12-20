Bobbi Althoff Hard-Launches New Romance With Mystery Man — Who Is She Dating? Rumors are swirling that she's dating an NFL star. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 20 2024, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: mega

Regardless of what you think about her — whether or not she's an industry plant is a hotly debated topic — podcaster and influencer Bobbi Althoff is no stranger to making headlines. Her star status first exploded following her viral interview with Drake in 2023, which sparked rumors of an affair with the rapper.

Months later, it was announced that Bobbi and her husband of four years, tech executive Cory Althoff, were getting a divorce. This, of course, only fueled the allegations of her affair with Drake even further. Now, though, in her first semi-public romance since the dissolution of her marriage, Bobbi has teased a new relationship with a mystery man. So, who is she dating? There are a few theories floating around.

Source: imstagram/@bobbi

Who is Bobbi Althoff dating now?

Bobbi teased her new relationship in a video posted to her Instagram story — but while it did show off some sweet moments between her and her new beau, it strategically didn't show the man's face. What we can see is that he has dark hair, a beard, and dimples, and is much taller than Bobbi.

Her story has since expired, but the video was captured and reposted onto X (formerly Twitter) by NFL news aggregator Dov Kleiman, who made a bold statement regarding the identity of the man.

"Famous podcaster Bobbi Althoff has made her relationship public with [Arizona Cardinals] CB Sean Murphy-Bunting," he said. In response, Sean himself was quick to deny the identification, simply saying, "That's not me."

However, it seems that folks in his comments aren't buying his story. "[He] ain’t posted in two months and shut that s--t down immediately," one user said in Sean's comments. "That’s 100 percent him in that video."

Another wrote, "Lied so blatantly I thought you [were] telling the truth for a second." And hundreds of others responded with memes and gifs expressing their disbelief. And we're not making any assumptions, but we have to admit that the man in Bobbi's video does look quite a bit like the NFL star.

It's unclear why exactly Sean would deny his relationship with Bobbi if it really was him in the video, but regardless, fans think they have him pinned.

Even before Bobbi's Instagram story, she and Sean had previously sparked dating rumors after a video captured the football player carrying her out of the Barstool Sports Bar in Nashville. They then entered the back of an SUV together, which drove away.

At the time, Bobbi took to her Instagram story to explain that Sean was just a "good friend" who was looking out for her while she was intoxicated — but whispers of their romance had already started to spread.

Source: tiktok