Home > Viral News > Influencers Streamer N3on Says He Only Has 3.5 Days to Live, but People Are Skeptical N3on, a streamer popular on the Kick platform, has said that he only has 3.5 days to live. But what happened to him and is he really sick? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 10 2024, Published 8:47 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@Kick_Champ

It seems like streamers are always getting themselves into trouble. Popular Kick streamer N3on, whose real name is Rangesh Mutama, is no exception to this. Over the years, he has been known to fake his death and try to stir up controversy with other big names in the streaming world. But now, N3on’s fans are worried about him.

Article continues below advertisement

On Jan. 9, 2024, N3on told his followers that he only has three and a half days to live. No one really knows what this means, but it could be serious. So now everybody is wondering — what happened to to N3on, and is he going to be OK?

Article continues below advertisement

N3on told followers that he has only three and a half days to live.

As shared by @Kick_Champ on Twitter, N3on said in his Jan. 9 stream, “I just wanna say that I do have approximately three and a half days to live,” he says. “And it is f--ked up, the doctors told me some crazy s--t, and I just hope you guys can make me feel better and pray for me and s--t. And I just wanna say that if you guys are making fun of me and making jokes about this s--t, it’s not cool, it’s not right. Just pray for me, man, it’s not looking too good.”

N3on Only Has 3 More Days To Live‼️😧 pic.twitter.com/nmZ9abTtUM — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) January 8, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

In early December, N3on shared thoughts of depression and anxiety on his Twitter account, saying that the Los Angeles world feels like “everyone’s out to get him.” He repeatedly said that he hasn’t been feeling right in his head, so as he struggles with mental health, it would make sense for his physical health to also take a turn.

Article continues below advertisement

Then on Dec. 22, 2023, N3on said in a health update that he’s been “sick as f--k” because of a “stomach disease.” However, he did show up (probably at his girlfriend, Sam Frank’s) with flowers and gifts on Dec. 25, so he must not have been too sick.

Going to the hospital right now. Fever is back cough is worse. Getting fully checked for everything i just hope it’s nothing serious. This has been going on for 2 months and won’t stop. love you guys. Troll shit aside pray for me please🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OAh4RpkJBm — N3on alt (@N3onalt) January 6, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

But on Jan. 6, 2024, he posted on his alternate Twitter account, “Going to the hospital right now. Fever is back cough is worse. Getting fully checked for everything i just hope it’s nothing serious. This has been going on for two months and won’t stop. love you guys. Troll s--t aside pray for me please.” While this all would be very sad if it’s true, people are skeptical.

N3on has been known to fake his death, illness, and other traumatic events.

In August 2023, N3on shared a video of himself getting harassed and assaulted by a group of three masked assailants. However, based on the way the video was taken and because it was posted on N3on’s personal account, people suspected that the entire event was staged to gain views and followers.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, in response to N3on’s announcement that he has three days to live, someone shared three prior incidents of N3on faking his death. Many followers are comparing him to the boy who cried wolf, finding it hard to believe him after so many similar faked situations.

Article continues below advertisement

N3on really asked Sean O’Malley to have a threesome with him 💀🤨 pic.twitter.com/qVtuAuCS1A — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 6, 2024