YouTuber Vagrant Holiday Has Several Different Rumors Surrounding His Disappearance What happened to Vagrant Holiday? The vacationer YouTuber posted about several unique vacation spots, but mysteriously stopped uploading. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 14 2023, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

The Gist: YouTuber Vagrant Holiday posted a few videos where he vacationed in different places around the world.

He was known for his minimalist style of travel.

Vagrant Holiday stopped posting back in 2021, and there are several rumors as to why.

The thing about internet stardom is that you never know what direction a content creator might take. Whether you're following a streamer, vlogger, or influencer of some kind, that public persona online and the rate at which they post new things is subject to plenty of external factors. If they're not beholden to any sort of schedule, then you never know when someone may up and quit posting things. They may make a big announcement toward that end, or they may just stop posting altogether.

YouTuber Vagrant Holiday found himself firmly in the latter. The semi-popular internet personality had a little traction back in 2020. But all of a sudden, he just stopped posting videos without any warning. What happened to Vagrant Holiday? There are several rumors surrounding his disappearance, each more wild than the last. Here's what we know so far.

Rumors about Vagrant Holiday's disappearance are completely absurd.

Vagrant Holiday was a YouTuber who was best known for his vacation videos. However, he took an interesting minimalist approach to his travel technique. By that, we mean that he would spend as little actual money as possible as he traveled. While airfare to international locations was likely a must, he mostly used cash to pay for some necessary expenses while camping out somewhere in the woods instead of staying at a hotel. He even purposefully placed himself in precarious incidents while on his travels.

The last video he posted came in May 2021, in which he chronicled his vacation to Mexico. He begins this video by complaining about the state of international travel thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that the video took place during lockdown when international travel was heavily restricted. The rest of his videos are reuploads of older vacations he'd taken years prior to his most recent post. As of this writing, he has not posted any new content in over two years.

While he seemingly disappeared from his platform without an explanation, there are several rumors surrounding Vagrant Holiday's social media blackout. On the r/Vagrant_Holiday subreddit, one user suggested that he retired from making videos in order to raise a family in South France with a woman who was featured in some of his videos. Another even suggested that he left his disappearance ambiguous on purpose in order to maintain the mysterious atmosphere of his videos.

