Rumors About TikToker Elphaba Orion Doherty Dying Are Actually a Death Hoax

One darker side of the internet is the celebrity death hoax. Who knows how these rumors start, but once something like that is out on the internet, it spreads like wildfire.

The latest rumor is that controversial former TikToker Elphaba Orion Doherty, who originally was known for singing videos, is dead. Did she die? Here's everything we know about the situation.

Did Elphaba from TikTok die?

No, Elphaba isn't dead. While she may not be on TikTok anymore (we were not able to find her TikTok), the former TikToker is still on Instagram and posted on her stories writing, "I AM NOT DEAD" (via indy100).

The Instagram story continued stating, "I'm trying to heal and people making this up makes me feel sick that people are fantasizing over this like it's a trend."

The rumors started after Elphaba posted pictures of herself at the hospital. There was some skepticism to this story. People thought that the pictures might have been fake because Elphaba has faced some controversies in the past, specifically ones to do with lying. One of the more well-known cases was when she said she had Tourette's syndrome.

Another big controversy involving Elphaba was when Jeffree Star accused her of "swatting" them. "Swatting" is a prank that you pull on someone when you call the police and pretend something really bad is happening in the hopes that their house will be surrounded by armed officers. While Elphaba has denied having anything to do with the "swatting," it's just another reason why people didn't trust that she was in the hospital.

Elphaba actually followed up her original Instagram story with a video taken from the hospital. The video has the words, "Please stop saying I'm faking being in hospital and treating this as a joke. Let me have a break without lying about me this is all I'm showing you. You can say I'm doing this for attention all you want. I'm trying to prove that I'm not well but people won't even listen to that and posting that I died I feel exhausted."

Elphaba opens the video by stating, "I do want to clear some stuff up, but I am actually in the hospital and I can't believe people are actually saying I'm dead and posting on social media that I faked coming to the hospital."