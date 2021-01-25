Jojo Siwa Was Swatted After She Came out as Gay to Fans

According to the FBI, "swatting" is "making a hoax call to 9-1-1 to draw a response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team. The individuals who engage in this activity use technology to make it appear that the emergency call is coming from the victim’s phone."

The description continues, "Sometimes swatting is done for revenge, sometimes as a prank. Either way, it is a serious crime, and one that has potentially dangerous consequences."