Jack Veal, 'Loki' Actor, Opens up About Homelessness and Abuse at Home "I'm a famous actor, I'm 17, and I'm homeless." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 3 2024, 4:12 p.m. ET

Actor Jack Veal, recognized for his standout role in Marvel's Loki (2021), took to TikTok on Dec. 2, 2024, with heartbreaking news: he’s basically homeless. The 17-year-old, who’s also starred in The End of the F--king World and Tin Star, opened up in a now-viral video about his less-than-favorable living conditions.

“I haven’t shared much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth,” Jack begins in the emotional clip. Though he avoids going into too much detail, he shares, "I was abused at home. There was physical violence, emotional abuse, and et cetera. I didn't have a very good upbringing." Jack revealed more shocking news and has since provided an update on his living situation. Here’s everything to know.

Jack Veal says he is homeless and is living in trailer.

Jack is likely facing homelessness due to the abusive conditions he claims he endured at home. However, his problems don’t stop there. The actor opened up about his mental health struggles, revealing diagnoses of autism and ADHD, and adding that he has been screened for bipolar disorder and psychosis.

So, doesn’t Jack have other family he can turn to for help? He does, but he explained, “I can’t stay with my grandparents because my grandad is terminally unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help. Social services refuses to help me, despite what I’ve told them. I am desperate.”

In the video, Jack also gave viewers a glimpse of the trailer he's living in, pointing out its smashed-in windows and cramped quarters. The trailer holds his food, cleaning supplies, and clothes, but it’s far from adequate. He also explained that the trailer’s location is hours away from his job, making an already tough situation even harder.

Although he told viewers they didn’t need to send him money, Jack asked for help by making his video "go as viral as possible," promising to share more updates moving forward.

Jack Veal shared an update after his homelessness TikTok went viral.

The same day Jack posted about being homeless, his request to make the video go viral appeared to be answered. The video garnered over 173,000 views, and Jack shared in an update that a friend had invited him to stay at their house for the night, offering a warm space instead of a gym or the trailer without electricity.

Jack also clarified that the purpose of his videos is to seek help from the people who are supposed to provide it, specifically social services. After all, he is only 17, a minor, and has claimed that his home is unsafe.