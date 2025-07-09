Jacqui Heinrich and Brian Fitzpatrick Are Engaged — Here's Their Relationship Timeline The duo got engaged in France. By Niko Mann Published July 9 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jacquiheinrich

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich got engaged to Pennsylvania Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick during a recent trip to Valensole, France. The Republican politician reportedly proposed in a lavender field.

According to People, Jacqui and Brian were engaged in June after the Congressman proposed to the journalist at sunrise in the middle of a lavender field in the Provence town. The bride-to-be first planted the seeds of her desired proposal last year when she told the Boston Globe that her dream was to go to the French Riviera and "eat the baguettes, see the lavender fields, drink the wine, and eat the butter."



Here's Jacqui Heinrich and Brian Fitzpatrick's relationship timeline.

Jacqui Heinrich and Brian Fitzpatrick went on their first date at the Kennedy Center Honors back in 2021. The couple dated for four years before Brian proposed in France back in June. The GOP congressmen surprised Jacqui when a photographer popped up in the lavender field to capture the proposal, and he also had a drone on hand to record his proposal. Brian proposed with a round diamond ring bought from the Heinrich family's jeweler in Portland, Maine.

"He didn't ask for any help from me or anyone I know," said Jacqui. "So, I was really surprised he got it spot-on. What I could have asked for, dreamed up myself, he did without even asking. It's really beautiful. Brian did such an amazing job. I’m so impressed with him." "It was so breathtaking," she added. "The smell was just so fragrant. It's a memory that will be seared into my brain for life. It's hard to even put into words just how gorgeous it really was. It felt like a fairy tale."

After the Fox News journalist said "yes," the couple went to a coffee shop and had espresso. They also visited St. Tropez and had brunch at the Byblos Beach Club before going to Cannes. "In less than 48 hours, we saw all of the cities we wanted to see during the whole 10 days we were supposed to be there," she said. "It was honestly so memorable. I'll never forget it."

The duo plans to have a Catholic wedding ceremony, and they plan to celebrate their engagement with a house party in a home that Jacqui recently bought. The journalist gushed about her new fiancé, adding that she loves "his brain." "I love the way he approaches problem-solving and solving complex issues," she said. "He's strong and a man of faith, who brings me closer to God. He's sweet and gentle and kind — all of the easy qualities in a person that just make him a joy to be around."

The Fox News correspondent shared pictures of the engagement on Instagram with a caption reading, "Happiest day of my life." She also shared the cover of the People article about her engagement with the caption, "Fact check: true." Brian reportedly disguised the trip as a birthday present for the journalist, but she was suspicious.