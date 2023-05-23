Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: Instagram/@jadenhullaby Jaden Hullaby's Death Shocked the College Football Community — What Happened? What is Jaden Hullaby's cause of death? The former New Mexico and Texas football star has passed away at 21 years old. Details inside. By Tatayana Yomary May 23 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Prayers up! It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that Jaden Hullaby, a former New Mexico and Texas football player, has passed away. He was only 21 years old. Jaden is also known for winning a 2018 state title for Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas, Texas. His younger brother, Lando Hullaby, announced Jaden's death with a photo montage on Twitter on May 22, 2023.

Naturally, fans and social media users are troubled by the news of Jaden’s passing since he was so young. So, what happened? Here's what we know so far.

What was Jaden Hullaby’s cause of death?

Life can be so cruel sometimes. According to ESPN, while very little is known about the circumstances surrounding Jaden’s death, we do know that he had been missing prior to his passing.

Jaden’s uncle tweeted on Sunday, May 21, that Jaden had last been heard from on Thursday, May 18, and that he'd been missing since Friday, May 19. “My brother hasn't heard from him since Thursday and the lil brother hasn't heard from him either,” the uncle wrote on May 21.

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

Making matters worse, the uncle also tweeted, "We can’t track any of his devices. His last known location and time was in Dallas, West Bound I-30 at 6:23pm. That’s not him at all! He always answer calls."

Y’all please help us find my nephew Y’all we need prayers our way🙏🏾

Jaden has been missing since Friday evening. We can’t track any of his devices. His last known location and time was in Dallas, West Bound I-30 at 6:23pm. That’s not him at all! He always answer calls 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Mr.Hullaby (@MrHullaby35) May 21, 2023

Jaden Hullaby played various positions during his time with New Mexico and Texas.

ESPN shared that Jaden was recruited to the University of Texas during the 2020 season. He only played two games for the Longhorns as a linebacker before being forced to sit out in 2021.

He transferred to the University of New Mexico in 2022, where he played running back and tight end during the 2022 season. Jaden found major success with the Lobos by catching two passes for 44 yards and ending the last season with 59 yards on 13 carries.

Our deepest sympathy goes out to the loved ones of Jaden Hullaby. pic.twitter.com/oK12r74e2l — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 22, 2023

The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/UX9frCAo19 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) May 22, 2023