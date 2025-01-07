Detroit Lions "Sonic & Knuckles" Star Jahmyr Gibbs Has a Girlfriend — Here's a Relationship Update "My girl." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 6 2025, 9:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @madisynnnicole

In the world of the Detroit Lions, few stars stand out quite like "Sonic & Knuckles" star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and his speedy companion, fellow running back David Montgomery. The iconic duo helped run the team to a '24-'25 15-2 season, making them serious contenders for the NFL's Super Bowl LIX.

But while Jahmyr is using his extraordinary speed to propel the Lions to the top of the NFC like a superhuman, he's still very human at home. At home, where he has a girlfriend named Nicole Anderson. Here's what we know about who Jahmyr is dating, and what she did to show her support for the star player as his team vies for the Super Bowl.

Who is Jahmyr Gibbs dating?

If Jahmyr is Sonic, and David is Knuckles, does that make Nicole Sonic's love interest, pink hedgehog Amy Rose? We're not sure, but we love the duo who first made waves as a couple sometime in 2023. It's not clear when they officially started dating, but public appearances link them together as far back as that.

They don't discuss details of their relationship publicly, but they don't shy away from sharing one another on social media and being openly demonstrative in their affection and love. On Nicole's Instagram page, most of her recent posts either include Jahmyr or make some reference to her affection for him. And Jahmyr is in most of her comment sections, hyping up Nicole who he calls "my girl" and occasionally "Mamas" as she shares images of herself alongside friends.

Nicole, who works as a realtor for KW North Shore West Realty per her Instagram bio, shares model-like images alongside posts where she and Jahmyr are clowning around and really seem to be enjoying their time together.

Nicole showed her love for Jahmyr with a custom outfit filled with references to her beau.

Nicole seems to take her love to the next step by showing her support all the way through her clothing. As the end of the '24-'25 season approached, Nicole donned a custom No. 26 Lions jersey.

And in reference to Jahmyr's "Sonic" nickname, she wore a Sonic the Hedgehog necklace. She shared images of the outfit to Instagram in a story. Then on her page, she referred to Jahmyr's #26 as her "lucky number."

They're a sweet couple who seems to be all smiles for the camera when they are together, and they make a refreshingly stable and positive duo in the midst of a world that seems to be filled with celebrity relationships drama.

