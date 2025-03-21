'Good Burger' Actor Jan Schwieterman Dies at 52 — His Cause of Death Revealed Jan Schwieterman was best known for starring in 'Good Burger.' By Allison DeGrushe Published March 21 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Paramount Pictures

In late February 2025, actor Jan Patrick "J.P." Schwieterman tragically passed away. His brother, Chad Schwieterman, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking social media post. He was 52 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman," Chad wrote on March 1, 2025. "Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time." Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Jan Schwieterman's death.

What was Jan Schwieterman's cause of death?

According to his obituary, Jan Schwieterman died at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Mo., on Feb. 28, 2025. His brother, Chad, revealed in his social media post that Jan died after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

"He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening," Chad stated. "Rest in peace, brother. We love you and miss you."

Born on Sept. 30, 1972, Jan had a deep sense of pride in his early achievements, including becoming an Eagle Scout during his childhood years with the Boy Scouts of America. After high school, Jan moved to California to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. He landed his first role in 1994 on the television series McKenna and went on to guest star in notable shows such as ER, Forever, Wasted, NightMan, Undressed, and Felicity.

In 2000, he starred in Fallen Arches before taking a seven-year break from acting. He made his long-awaited return to the screen in 2007 as Michael Braga in the film Along the Way, which would end up being his final film credit.

Jan Schwieterman was best known for starring in 'Good Burger.'