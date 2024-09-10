Home > Human Interest Billionaire Jared Isaacman Is Visiting Space Again — and Leaving His Wife and Kids Safely on Earth Isaacman is part of SpaceX's new Polaris Dawn space mission. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 10 2024, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@rookisaacman

Just months after two Boeing Crew astronauts became stranded in space, SpaceX has launched four more people into orbit in its newest civilian space mission, Polaris Dawn. Per Forbes, the company seeks to "make history with the first-ever private spacewalk and the furthest crewed space flight since NASA’s Apollo moon missions more than 50 years ago"

Article continues below advertisement

And while the Boeing situation involves seasoned pros, the Elon Musk-backed venture — which kicked off on the morning of Sept. 10 — involves several folks who have never been to space before, though their careers certainly put them in the right field. The Polaris Dawn crew is comprised of two senior SpaceX engineers, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis, and a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, Scott Poteet.

However, the space flight will be commanded — and bankrolled — by billionaire and entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who previously commanded Inspiration4, a private SpaceX spaceflight that took place in 2021. And now that he's in the spotlight (and the spacecraft) again, the public wants to know more about his personal life and the family he leaves safely behind on Earth. Who are his wife and kids?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: instagram/@rookisaacman

Jared and his wife, Monica Isaacman, are always seeking to "make the world a better place."

While many wouldn't be thrilled about the idea of their significant other speeding around the world in a jet plane and taking part in the first-ever civilian space mission, Monica Isaacman couldn't be more supportive of her husband — and, in fact, she seems to be somewhat of a thrill seeker herself. In posts on her social media, she can be seen skydiving, flying in fighter jets, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

The seemingly very compatible pair have reportedly known each other since middle school and been married for almost 20 years as of writing, though their exact date of marriage isn't publicly known. Jared and Monica seem to have an incredibly strong relationship built on the foundation of shared passions for space, technology, and philanthropy.

In fact, the couple are major donors to The Giving Pledge, a charitable organization founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett as a "promise by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: the giving pledge Jared and Monica Isaac's statement to The Giving Pledge.

In their pledge statement, Jared and Monica shared their commitment to improving the world: "I know how lucky my family and I have been and there are so many less fortunate in the world. I can’t imagine going through life without trying to make the world a better place than we found it. It doesn’t feel like something optional to me, but an obligation and one some of us should shoulder more than others."

Article continues below advertisement

"With enormous gratitude, my family and I pledge to donate the majority of our wealth, to making life better for those in need, and help build the foundation for the human advances of tomorrow," the statement continued.

Jared and Monica have two daughters together.

Above all else, Jared has been clear that he is a family man — and he has the adorable family to prove it. Jared and Monica have two daughters, Mila and Liv, who they often take on fun adventures and showcase on their social media pages. In fact, while visiting the SpaceX facilities at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the two young girls were treated to a trip to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

Article continues below advertisement

Mila and Liv also share their dad's love of space, though it seems to manifest in a more fantastical sense. The billionaire has showcased his two daughters' affinity for Star Wars on Instagram, snapping adorable photos of them playing with lightsabers and more.