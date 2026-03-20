Jason Draizin Is Bringing Bouquets to the Biker Community With a Luxury Leather Designer Jordan Betten designed leather for Lenny Kravitz and wings for Victoria's Secret. Jason Draizin wants to add roses to his next chapter. By Distractify Staff Published March 20 2026, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Jason Draizin

Jason Draizin is an entrepreneur, cannabis industry veteran, and the founder of MarijuanaDoctors.com. He’s also the new owner of Blooms USA, a wholesale floral company with more than 30 years in the business, and one of his first moves is bringing bouquets to the biker community.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've been working with Jordan Betten, who built one of the biggest luxury leather brands in rock and roll," Draizin said in a statement on Tuesday, March 10. "We're tying Blooms USA into his buckle and belt line so when someone makes a purchase, they're bringing home flowers too."

Source: Jason Draizin

Article continues below advertisement

For those unfamiliar, Betten launched Lost Art in 1997, a leather label that caught on with a number of well-known musicians. Lenny Kravitz was one of the brand’s biggest collectors, often spotted wearing pieces on tour and during major performances. Over time, the client list expanded to include Steven Tyler, Sean Lennon, Sheryl Crow, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman, and Carlos Santana.

His work also crossed into fashion and museum spaces. Betten contributed costume pieces and wings for Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and his designs have appeared in exhibitions connected to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York as well as The Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, Betten is based in Miami, where he runs JB Buckles and Belts, a line of handmade, solid-brass buckles and premium leather belts crafted in the United States. He has also customized a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and Draizin says the two have been building custom choppers together to promote Betten’s belt line and its connection to Blooms USA.

Source: Jason Draizin

Article continues below advertisement

“Nobody else is doing that,” Draizin said, describing the collaboration as part of a broader push to connect Blooms USA with lifestyle spaces and audiences that wouldn’t normally walk into a flower aisle. The idea, he said, is to make flowers part of everyday purchases in unexpected communities, including bikers looking to bring something home for their partner.