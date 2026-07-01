Jason Statham’s ‘Shelter’ Becomes A Massive Streaming Hit After Box Office Struggle Jason Statham’s 2026 action thriller 'Shelter' has found a second life on streaming, dominating charts on both Amazon Prime Video and Starz months after a quiet theatrical run. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 1 2026, 5:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jasonstatham

Jason Statham’s 2026 action thriller Shelter has found a second life on streaming, dominating charts on both Amazon Prime Video and Starz months after a quiet theatrical run. The film spent 37 consecutive days at No.1 on Prime Video’s global charts before slipping to the No.2 spot, just behind the Sydney Sweeney’s thriller The Housemaid, according to streaming tracker data.

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The resurgence comes as fans look ahead to Statham's next theatrical release, Mutiny, scheduled for Aug. 21.

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Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Shelter follows Michael Mason (Statham), a former MI6 agent living under a false identity on a remote Scottish island after fleeing his past. His only connection to the outside world is a local friend who brings him necessary survival supplies.

When a severe storm strands his supplier's young niece, Jessie (Bodhi Rae Breathnach), on the island with him, Mason is forced out of hiding. An elite M16 faction then sends operatives to eliminate him, and the retired assassin must protect Jessie while fighting his way to safety.

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'Shelter’ Gets 2nd Life on Streaming Giants

​The film holds a 64% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% audience score on the site's Popcornmeter audience rating feature, as of publication. Critics noted its genre competence without overstating its ambitions.

“Without aspiring to anything groundbreaking, the film is one of the best of its star's last five years, and a competent example of the genre with some odd edges,” a reviewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.

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“It's violent, it's exciting, and it's tense enough, proving, once again, that Statham has found a niche he's comfortable in, and that it continues to pay dividends,” wrote another.

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A third added, “While Shelter doesn't have the same virtuosity or the same vibe as the John Wick saga, it fulfills its essential objectives, premises, and goals.”

“What this film does confirm is that Statham's true shared cinematic universe isn't that of superheroes, but rather that of his Spanish-language titles,” a fourth one wrote.

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The streaming success stands in contrast to its theatrical underperformance. Released in January, historically among the slower months for box office attendance, the film grossed approximately $54 million globally against a $50 million production budget, a figure that fell short of profitability thresholds for a wide theatrical release.

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Statham’s recent theatrical outings, including The Beekeeper and A Working Man, had fared considerably better.