Is the New Film 'The Housemaid' Based on a Book? We've Got the Tea!

The film stars Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney.

Moviegoers are wondering if the new movie starring actors Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, The Housemaid, is based on a book. The new movie will be released in theaters on Dec. 19, 2025, and it features Sydney as a mysterious housemaid who goes to work for a wealthy couple. The wife is played by Amanda, and it turns out that she's a bit manipulative in the film.

According to People, The Housemaid is directed by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig. Amanda and Sydney are listed as executive producers in the movie, and they star in the film. So, is the movie based on a book?



Is 'The Housemaid' based on a book?

Yes, The Housemaid is based on a book. The movie is based on the 2022 psychological thriller written by Freida McFadden. In the book, Millie (played by Sydney) is hired to work as a live-in maid for the wealthy family in Winchester on Long Island in New York. She later finds disturbing secrets about her manipulative boss (Amanda) and her family.

The book is the first in a series of novels from the author, which also includes The Housemaid's Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching, possibly leaving room for the film to have at least one sequel.

The author announced that her book was being made into a film with a post on Instagram in October 2024. "I can’t even express how excited I am to announce that #TheHousemaidMovie is coming soon!!! @Lionsgate has come up with the absolute perfect cast and director, and I am just so grateful," she wrote. "I mean, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Paul Feig … mind blown!! I’m so honored and thankful to all my readers who helped make this dream come true!! @hiddenpicturesmedia."

The Housemaid movie reportedly follows the book's plot. The novel was a New York Times best-selling book for two weeks. The book also won the International Thriller Writers Award for best paperback original novel in 2023.

Amanda and Sydney reportedly became close while working on the movie, accordig to an interview with Good Housekeeping. "The first day we met, we were talking the entire time,” said Sydney. "We were always on the same page, and we were in the same boat, and we had the same need to make this great and have fun," Amanda added.

"I think we both have had enough experiences in our careers to know what the difference is between what we did and, you know, other experiences, and I think you get burned enough times to know that we’re safer together," she continued. Amanda went on to say that the movie "is insanely exciting."