Javier Ortega, 48, Shot In Between of Packed Football Game There has been a rising number of violent incident's in local football communities. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 15 2026, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images The referee as shot dead in broad daylight

A football referee was shot dead in the middle of a game, sending spectators and players scrambling for safety. The incident took place in Pasaje, where multiple gunmen entered the field following the attack.

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The victim was identified as 48-year-old Javier Ortega. Players and spectators who witnessed the shooting fled the scene immediately after he was shot. The attackers also escaped. According to witnesses, multiple gunmen approached the referee before opening fire. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene but were unable to save Ortega. He was pronounced dead on April 12, 2026, the day the incident occurred.

Source: Getty Images Soccer

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According to investigators, it might have been a targeted hit

The victim, Javier Ortega, was a well-known amateur football referee in the region. His killing has sparked outrage among refereeing bodies across Ecuador. Authorities said they are reviewing mobile phone footage that could help identify the gunmen responsible for the attack.

Football Referee Shot Dead Mid-Match After Gunmen Storm Pitch in Front of Players and Fanshttps://t.co/CfuDvlwabE pic.twitter.com/s5mROT9eed — Britannia Daily (@BritanniaDailyy) April 15, 2026 The incident is being widely reported on online amidst rising violence in Ecuador against football officials.

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There has been a steady rise in violence in amateur football in Ecuador. No arrests have been made in the case so far. Authorities have issued a call for information, which has been echoed by those close to the victim. One official from the local football community said, “To lose a life over a game of football is unacceptable.”

Meetings are currently being held between relevant officials across sectors to address the incident and explore measures to curb such violence in the future. Police said they are actively interviewing witnesses as part of the investigation. There have also been calls to tighten security at local matches across Ecuador.

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Such a Crime Happening In Broad Daylight

While murders in broad daylight are not uncommon, authorities have noted that the presence of numerous witnesses in this case is unusual if the attack was targeted. The incident took place in front of players and spectators across the field, many of whom may be able to provide descriptions of the assailants from multiple angles.

With a local football match drawing a crowd, there were likely numerous mobile phone cameras present, footage that police have said they are actively reviewing. Authorities are working to determine why the gunmen chose to target Javier Ortega in front of so many witnesses.