JD Vance Under Pressure at Turning Point USA Event as Donald Trump Criticism Intensifies Who's up for a Republican Party with no Trump in it? College students, apparently. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 16 2026, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega JD Vance speaking at an event

JD Vance struggled to connect with a Turning Point USA crowd, as attendees openly questioned him on a range of issues, including tensions involving Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV, as well as the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk did not attend the event, citing threats to her life. JD Vance said he had been concerned that the event might be canceled altogether. However, it ultimately went ahead, though attendance was reportedly significantly lower than expected.

Source: Mega JD Vance at the White House

Article continues below advertisement

Young Voters Are Not Happy With How Donald Trump Has Conducted Himself

While a number of young Republicans were still in attendance, the mood in the room when JD Vance took the stage was reportedly critical of Donald Trump. In recent days, Trump shared an AI-generated image portraying himself in a messianic manner, dressed in white robes with a red toga and appearing to heal a sick person, with a halo above his head. Critics said the image appeared to depict him in a Christ-like light.

Source: Mega Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Spiritual advisor, just days before, has compared Donald Trump to Jesus Christ as well, in a public address.

Then, Donald Trump faced criticism from Pope Leo XIV, who spoke out against his stance on the conflict with Iran, calling aspects of the rhetoric and escalation “unacceptable.” Trump responded by criticizing the Pope, referring to him as “weak” in public remarks and on social media. This came after Trump’s earlier statements regarding the Strait of Hormuz, where he warned of severe consequences if Iran did not comply with U.S. demands amid the ongoing blockade and broader conflict.

Article continues below advertisement

JD Vance’s Own Endeavors Have Been Scrutinized As Well

JD Vance faced a series of questions from young supporters, many of whom appeared comfortable identifying as Republicans while not supporting Donald Trump. One attendee, Jessie Williams, a Methodist, noted that his mother is Catholic and said he understood why the community would push back against Trump’s remarks about the Pope.

JD Vance got heckled at a Turning Point USA event over Gaza.



His response: blame Biden.



Someone in the room — at a conservative event — stood up and said you’re killing children.



Vance’s answer was to point at the previous administration.



2,000 dead in Lebanon. Al-Khiam… pic.twitter.com/OS3osgvecu — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 14, 2026 Source: @allenanalysis X Users are realizing that JD Vance did not have straight answers for questions his own crowd through at him.,

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump sent JD Vance to Pakistan, where the United States and Iran engaged in talks aimed at de-escalating the conflict. However, the negotiations did not result in an agreement, with both sides failing to find common ground after extended discussions. Vance led the U.S. delegation in the talks, which were mediated by Pakistan. While Iran had shown a preference for engaging with Vance over other U.S. officials, the discussions ultimately broke down over key issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and broader conditions for a deal.

Next, JD Vance defended an image shared by Donald Trump on X that depicted him in a Christ-like manner, saying it was intended as a joke and had been misunderstood. Trump later offered a separate explanation for the post. Vance also criticized Pope Leo XIV, saying during an appearance on Fox News, “It would be best for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality, to stick to matters of what’s going on in the Catholic Church and let the president of the United States stick to dictating American public policy.”