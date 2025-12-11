What To Know About ‘Jimmy Neutron’ Voice Actor Jeff Garcia’s Cause of Death The actor, who famously played Sheen on 'Jimmy Neutron,' was 50 years old at the time of his death. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 11 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jeffgarciala/Nickelodeon

Actor and comedian Jeff Garcia's voice literally raised an entire generation of Nickelodeon lovers. His reign began in the early 2000s when he starred as Sheen in Nick's animated film, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, followed by its TV show, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, those who spent a chunk of their childhood listening to Jeff's recognizable tone is mourning his loss. On Dec. 10, 2025, he passed away at age 50. Here's everything to know about Jeff's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Jeff Garcia's cause of death?

At this time, Jeff's official cause of death is unknown. However, according to TMZ, the comedian was hospitalized on Dec. 8 due to difficulty breathing, and his lung collapsed the next day. The outlet further reported that Jeff had a brain aneurysm in early 2025 and a stroke weeks before his death, in addition to another hospitalization on Nov. 20 for pneumonia.

The voiceover actor's son, Jojo Garcia was the one who confirmed the news of his death. Jojo posted a black-and-white photo of his dad, along with several more photos in the Instagram carouse. In the heartfelt post, his son also reflected on his father's dedication to his family and career. "With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away," Jojo wrote on Jeff's Instagram. "My father was a unique soul."

Article continues below advertisement

"He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had," he added. "He taught me so much and gave me advice that I live by every single day. He was a Father, Son, Uncle, Cousin, Brother, but most of all, he was my best friend. I would call him every day. I would tell him about the plans I had in comedy and my life. He believed in me, in a way that nobody else did. The talent my father possessed was truly one of a kind."

Article continues below advertisement

"From voice acting to stand up comedy, he shined with his quick wit, brash humor, and charm. He has made such an impact on people’s lives internationally, whether you grew up watching Jimmy Neutron, or shared a laugh with him at one of his shows. He was my hero… I idolized him. He may be gone, but he will NEVER be forgotten. He lives on through our family and friends he loved so dearly, along with the legacy he has created. I know you’re in heaven smiling down and you’re in a better place now. No more pain. I’m going to make you proud pops. Fly high, Rocket Man."

Jeff continued to see success after Jimmy Neutron wrapped in 2006. He was a standup comedian and lent his voice to more projects, including Happy Feet and Happy Feet Two, Rio and Rio 2. However, to many of his fans, he would always be known as Sheen, as he even landed a short-lived spinoff, centered around his character, Planet Sheen, from 2010-2013. Following the news of his death, Debi Derryberry, who voiced the role of Jimmy Neutron, expressed her condolences to her co-star.

Article continues below advertisement