Sherrone Moore Is a Constant Source of Controversy — Let's Take a Look at What He Faces Now The better question is probably, what hasn't Sherrone Moore done? By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 11 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@coachmooreum

Things are really popping off for Sherrone Moore, who was fired by the University of Michigan less than two years into his job as head coach for their football team. His brief time with the Wolverines got off to a rough start after Moore was implicated in the infamous sign-stealing scandal over decoding opponents' signals. Moore was exonerated after previously deleted text messages with Connor Stalions showed he was not involved.

Article continues below advertisement

Things picked up for Moore, who led his team to its first win over rival Michigan State since 1948, per Sports Illustrated. In an interview after the game, Moore called the accomplishment unbelievable, adding that every win matters, but this one meant a lot to the program. A little over a year later, Moore was fired and detained by police in a span of 24 hours. What did he do? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What did Sherrone Moore do to get fired?

According to a statement from the University of Michigan, Moore was fired because he committed a workplace cardinal sin, reports The Athletic. "Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” said athletic director Warde Manuel. "This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

While the Wolverines hunt for their new head coach, associate coach Biff Poggi has been named as interim coach, per the Detroit Free Press. Poggi has been with the team since November 2024 after "serving as the coach at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte from 2023-24." During the 2025 season, Poggi took over as head coach for two games. Both times, he led the team to massive victories.

Article continues below advertisement

Moore was detained by the police, who are investigating him for assault.

Moore was detained by the police within hours of the announcement that he was fired, said the Detroit Free Press. At 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10, police were called to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. for an alleged assault investigation. He was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police, where he was booked at 8:30 p.m. As of 9:40 p.m., Moore was still in custody.

Article continues below advertisement

"At this time, the investigation is ongoing," said the Pittsfield Township Police in a statement. "Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible."