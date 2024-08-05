Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Is Sherrone Moore Married? Michigan Coach Is in Trouble Over Team's Sign-Stealing Scheme Sherrone replaced Jim Harbaugh as Michigan's head coach in January 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 5 2024, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore is facing suspension for his alleged involvement in the team's ongoing sign-stealing scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

He allegedly deleted over 50 texts between him and Connor Stalions, who is at the center of the scandal. Here's what you need to know about Sherrone's family.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Sherrone Moore married his wife Kelli in 2015.

Sherrone has coached Michigan teams for a decade, starting at Central Michigan in 2014. During his time with Michigan, he married his current wife, Kelli Moore. The couple married in 2015 and have been together ever since. While Kelli prefers keeping her social media accounts private, she reps her husband in her bio, calling herself "Coach Moore's wife," a "Jesus lover," and an LGBTQIA+ ally.

Sherrone also shares glimpses of his marriage on his Instagram. He posted a touching tribute to Kelli on their third wedding anniversary. "Happy three-year anniversary to my life partner and best friend," he wrote underneath photos of him and his wife. "So proud of you and all your accomplishments. I am so happy and blessed beyond measure to call you my wife as the man upstairs leads us to live through him. Love you soo much and excited about what the future holds for us!"

Article continues below advertisement

Sherrone and Kelli have two daughters.

Sherrone and Kelli's family expanded after they reached their fourth year of marriage. In December 2019, they welcomed their first daughter, Shiloh Anne. The coach's Instagram account shows many of Shiloh's early childhood moments, including watching her first Nationals game with her dad in 2020. However, Sherrone and Kelli have kept her off of his public account in recent years, likely due to her dad's fame.

Article continues below advertisement