Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Why Do Michigan Football Fans Sing "Mr. Brightside" at Every Home Game? Here's what to know about the interesting tradition of Michigan football fans singing "Mr. Brightside" at every home game since 2016. By Melissa Willets Jan. 2 2024, Published 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: University of Michigan is known for being a Big 10 football school more than anything else.

At every football game since 2016, the song "Mr. Brightside" pumps up the crowd.

The tradition has curious roots that aren't even fully understood by the person who started it.

Article continues below advertisement

Most people know at least some of the lyrics to the wildly popular 2003 song "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers. The tune has shown up all over the place since the early 2000s, from appearing in the movie The Holiday to being sung at University of Michigan football games.

What's the deal with the latter, which is part of a tradition dating back to a 2016 matchup with Wisconsin? Keep reading for all of the details on the Michigan football tradition.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

So, why do Michigan football fans sing "Mr. Brightside" at games?

Football fans all over the country have some interesting traditions. Singing “Mr. Brightside” at the end of the third quarter at Michigan home games is one of them, per Sports Illustrated. The song first inspired fans in 2016, when the Wolverines faced off against University of Wisconsin.

Article continues below advertisement

Per M Live, Kurt Wisenbaugh was the director of game presentation at that time, and he is the person who picked the song to play for the packed stadium.

“The purpose wasn’t necessary to hype them up,” Kurt said about his reasoning behind selecting "Mr. Brightside." “We obviously have moments, specifically on defense, when we want to get them hype and get them loud, but we also want to create moments of fun and unity," he added. He also said, "Most people enjoy sing-along songs so we wanted to try some different ones.”

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Kurt noted that early 2000s songs seem to really resonate with students. “I don’t know why to be honest," Kurt said. However, since that game in 2016, "Mr. Brightside" has been played at every home game — except in 2000 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to empty stadium seats.

Mr Brightside from the Rose Bowl #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zs76spMJC1 — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) January 2, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

The lyrics of "Mr. Brightside" make the song an especially head-scratching choice for Michigan fans.

OK, so none of the members of The Killers went to Michigan or even have ties to the state. But perhaps even more curious is that the lyrics of the song are seemingly about a person worrying they are being cheated on.

"It started out with a kiss/How did it end up like this?" singer Brandon Flowers croons in the hit tune. "It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss/Now I'm falling asleep/And she's calling a cab/While he's having a smoke/And she's taking a drag."

Article continues below advertisement

For the first time in 2024, “Mr. Brightside.” The crowd loves it. pic.twitter.com/0iujXVpAak — Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) January 2, 2024

"Now they're going to bed/And my stomach is sick/And it's all in my head/But she's touching his chest now/He takes off her dress now/Let me go/And I just can't look, it's killing me/And taking control," Brandon goes on to sing.