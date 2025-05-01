Longtime NFL Agent Jeff Sperbeck Dies at 62 — Details on His Marriage and Family Jeff Sperbeck is survived by his wife and three kids. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 1 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, former football agent Jeff Sperbeck was riding in a golf cart with his longtime friend and client, NFL legend John Elway. During the ride, Jeff fell from the back of the cart and hit his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in California and placed on life support.

Tragically, four days later, Jeff Sperbeck passed away from the traumatic brain injury he sustained in the accident. He was 62 years old. As we reflect on his life and legacy, many are curious to know: Was Jeff Sperbeck married at the time of his death? Here's everything you need to know.

Jeff Sperbeck was married to his wife, Cori Sperbeck.

At the time of his death, Jeff Sperbeck was married to his wife, Cori Sperbeck. According to her official LinkedIn page, Cori is a company founder and senior executive who currently serves as the senior vice president at Integra Ledger.

"In my current role at Integra, I lead the company's key relationships around the world as we work to build the blockchain infrastructure for the global legal industry," Cori wrote in her bio. "No matter the country or legal system, laws are the rules by which countries and communities organize themselves, protecting and empowering citizens and commercial enterprises."

Though the exact date of their marriage is not publicly known, Jeff and Cori remained together until his untimely death on April 30, 2025. That same day, Cori released a heartfelt statement on behalf of the Sperbeck family: "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck," she said. "He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son, and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all."

"We are grieving this unimaginable loss as a family alongside our dearest friends the Elways and the many other clients Jeff called friends," the statement added. "We are grateful for the overwhelming, outpouring of support that we have received and ask for privacy for our family at this difficult time."

Jeff Sperbeck leaves behind three kids.

In the aftermath of his passing, Jeff Sperbeck is survived by his wife, Cori, and his three kids: Carly, Sam, and Jackson. While all three maintain private social media profiles, their LinkedIn pages offer a glimpse into their lives!

Carly is a cosmetologist based in San Francisco, though her LinkedIn page has not been recently updated. As for Sam, she works as a marketing specialist. She most recently worked as a domestic manager (family and personal assistant) in San Francisco from January 2016 to May 2023. Before that, she was a social media marketing intern at 7Cellars by John Elway.