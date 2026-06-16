Country Star Jelly Roll Files for Divorce Months After Wife Bunnie XO’s Tell-All Memoir The divorce was initiated just three months after Bunnie's memoir, 'Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic', revealed her difficulties in her relationship with Jelly Roll. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 16 2026, 3:53 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Country singer Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

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The filing follows a period of public tension in the marriage, which Bunnie detailed in her memoir.

Source: MEGA

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Jelly Roll Files for Divorce in May

According to Tennessee court records obtained by TMZ, Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, at a Williamson County court back on May 18. The filing comes three months after Bunnie's memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which detailed difficulties in her relationship with Jelly Roll.

"Cracks were forming in our marriage," she wrote in her memoir as she discussed Roll's relationships following their move to Las Vegas. She wrote that her marriage was affected by tension involving Jelly Roll's past girlfriends, saying they "decided to make my life miserable as the new girl in town."

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"All of a sudden J decided to pull the plug," Bunnie wrote in her book, adding, "I never saw it coming… When I asked him why, he gave me every excuse except for the real one: He was talking to his ex behind my back."

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"Not a baby mama, but this young girl he was seeing briefly before he and I hooked up. I’d felt it but couldn’t prove it. But I’d also felt his pain. The wounds that were deep inside him, left to fester, unhealed, and could see how neither of us had really learned how to love," the 46-year-old added.

She described her feelings after the couple decided to stop being monogamous. "When a man puts you through something like that, you never stop loving them, you just love them differently," she said. "Your heart is more guarded. Less trusting. Cracked."

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The couple met in 2015, long before Jelly Roll achieved mainstream country music stardom. They married in August 2016. Years into their marriage, Bunnie left her career as a sex worker in 2023.

On June 15, Bunnie, who hosts the Dumb Blonde podcast, posted a video on TikTok lip-syncing to Nickelback's How You Remind Me. In the clip, she highlighted lyrics about feeling let down and hurt,

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