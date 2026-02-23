Here's Why Rebecca Gayheart Filed for Divorce — And Why She Dismissed It Before Eric Dane’s Death A 2018 separation led to a divorce filing, but she never finalized it, leaving their marriage legally intact. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 23 2026, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Following Eric Dane’s death, folks have become increasingly interested in his marriage to Rebecca Gayheart. Their relationship lasted more than 20 years. They married in 2004, welcomed two daughters, and separated in 2018, but never finalized their divorce.

Eric died on Feb. 19, at age 53, after battling ALS. His family confirmed that he passed away surrounded by loved ones. The actor went public with his ALS diagnosis in 2025. At the time, he acknowledged the seriousness of the disease but made it clear he wasn’t stepping away quietly. His wife, kids, and family stuck by his side and showed unwavering support through his final moments.

Why did Rebecca Gayheart file for divorce?

According to People, court documents list Rebecca and Eric’s reason for separating as "irreconcilable differences.” In a statement shared when the divorce news broke, Eric explained that the two would do their best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.

“After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” Eric said. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls, as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

Behind the scenes, their relationship had already weathered years of public pressure — including the 2009 leak of a nude tape involving Eric, Rebecca, and Kari Ann Peniche, which the couple addressed through their attorney, Marty Singer. "It is a private tape made for only my clients' personal use, and nobody has the right to exploit it,” Marty said. “If anyone exploits the tape, they will be violating my clients' rights and will be exposed to significant liability.”

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane never finalized their divorce.

According to public court documents obtained by People, Rebecca formally requested to dismiss her divorce from Eric in March 2025. Not long after, the actor went public with his ALS diagnosis. In interviews following his diagnosis, Rebecca explained that family came first.