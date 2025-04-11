Does ‘Euphoria’ Star Eric Dane Have Kids? Inside His Family Dynamic Eric Dane began his career in the '90s with multiple appearances on various television shows of the era before landing the role on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ By Danielle Jennings Published April 11 2025, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although his McSteamy days on Grey’s Anatomy are long behind him, Eric Dane has continued to have a very successful acting career, but the news of his health has fans wondering about his family support.

Eric began his career in the '90s with multiple appearances on various television shows of the era, but it was a two-season run on Charmed that ultimately led to the career-altering role as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy.

Does Eric Dane have kids?

In October 2004, while in Las Vegas, Eric married fellow actor and model Rebecca Gayheart after they began dating the previous year, in 2003. Five years after they tied the knot, the couple welcomed their first child together. In March 2010, Rebecca gave birth to Billie Beatrice. "[Billie's] named after my father. We — whether it was a boy or a girl, the firstborn was gonna be a Billie," Eric said during a 2016 interview, per People.

The couple’s second daughter followed shortly after in December 2011 with the birth of Georgia Geraldine. "[With Billie] I was micromanaging everything I was eating and every little symptom I was feeling. And this pregnancy, I just know everything's OK," Rebecca said at the time, per the outlet. "I've heard that's very challenging. But I think I'm up for it. Eventually, it's going to be great because they're going to be very close in age and very close, hopefully," she said.

Is Eric still married to Rebecca?

In 2018, Rebecca filed for divorce from Eric citing irreconcilable differences and asked for spousal support, as well as joint legal and physical custody, according to Us Weekly. However, in the years since the couple could not come to a mutual agreement on the divorce settlement.

In March 2025, Rebecca officially filed paperwork to dismiss the divorce, but made it clear that although the couple will remain married, they are merely friends and co-parenting their daughters.

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents,” Rebecca said in an April 2025 interview with E! News. “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

“I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success,” she continued. “We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it.”

What is Eric’s health diagnosis?

On April 10, 2025, Eric announced that he was diagnosed with ALS. "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said in an exclusive statement to People.

