Following Eric Dane's ALS Diagnosis, His Family Will Be More Important Than Ever

In a startling announcement on April 10, former Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane revealed to People that he had been diagnosed with ALS. "I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he said. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Following the news of his diagnosis, many wanted to learn more about Eric's personal life, including whether he's still married. Here's what we know about the state of his relationship.

Who is Eric Dane's wife?

Eric Dane was married to fellow actor Rebecca Gayheart until 2018, when the two of them got divorced. In a recent interview with E! News, though, Rebecca said that the two of them are still very good friends and that they still raise their kids, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, together. "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents," she explained.

"We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well," she continued. There had been rumors that the two of them had reconciled, in part because they appear to take at least some family trips together. While that doesn't appear to be the case, Rebecca said that she and Eric are both happy with the current state of their relationship.

Did Eric and Rebecca actually get divorced?

"I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure," she explained. "It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it." Although the couple filed for divorce in 2018, Rebecca recently filed paperwork to dismiss the proceeding, meaning that the two of them are still married.

Eric has revealed his ALS diagnosis.

The fact that Eric and Rebecca are still married, even though they are no longer romantically involved, speaks to how seriously the two of them have taken their approach to co-parenting. In announcing his diagnosis, Eric said that his family will be a crucial support for him as he navigates this transition. The actor also said that he'll soon be returning to work on Euphoria, where he plays the patriarch of the Jacobs family.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he said. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.” ALS, which is also known as Lou Gherig's disease, is a rare degenerative disorder that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles.