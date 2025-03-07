What Happened to Jo on ‘Grey’s Anatomy'? Inside the Latest Details of the Character Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most popular and longest-running television shows of all-time, and with so many characters throughout the years, it’s easy to forget what happened. By Danielle Jennings Published March 7 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the most popular and longest-running television shows of all-time, and with so many characters throughout the years, it’s easy to forget what happened. Character Jo Wilson has had quite the trajectory on the series — which may require a bit of a refresher.

Actor Camilla Luddington portrays the character of Josephine “Jo” Wilson, who was initially introduced during the premiere episode of the show’s ninth season. The character was initially a recurring role while Jo was interning, but Camilla was promoted to a series regular the following season, where she still remains as the series is now in its 21st season.

What happened to Jo on 'Grey’s Anatomy'?

In the debut season of the Jo Wilson character, the intern quickly butted heads with Dr. Alex Karev, portrayed by Justin Chambers, but the initial tension eventually gave way to a very deep friendship. The two bonded when Jo revealed the details about her troubled childhood after being left at a local fire station when she was just a few weeks old, before bouncing around to various foster families and ultimately encountering a beloved teacher who showed her true love and kindness.

Jo and Alex’s relationship grew over time.

Toward the end of Season 9, Jo shares with Alex that she was in an abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend Jason, after the two get into an altercation. Successfully convincing Jason not to press charges regarding the incident, Alex then confesses his love for Jo and the pair finally kiss. In Season 10, Jo and Alex are an official couple, as she becomes a resident at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital.

Tensions begin to rise in Season 11.

Season 11 sees Jo becoming increasingly frustrated with the amount of time that Alex is spending Dr. Meredith Grey, portrayed by Ellen Pompeo, resulting in her feelings of being pushed to the side in their relationship. Season 12’s discovery of an invoice from the fertility clinic where Alex and ex-wife Dr. Izzie Stevens, portrayed by Katherine Heigl, stored embryos leads Jo to question the stability of the couple’s relationship once again.

A marriage proposal is rejected.

In the middle of the season, Alex proposes to Jo, but she rejects him leaving him confused. She later reveals to Dr. Andrew DeLuca that the reason she declined the proposal is because she is already married to her abusive (and estranged) husband Paul Stadler. Alex misinterprets what he sees between Andrew and Jo, and physically assaults him in response because he thought she was being attacked.

Jo reveals the truth.

The following season, Jo finally confesses to Alex that she is still married, but it leads to distance between them until Season 14 when they reconcile and eventually marry. Paul ultimately dies in a hit-and-run accident.

Marital bliss is short-lived.

Season 15 is a very heavy one for Jo, as she tracks down her birth mother and finds out the she was a product of rape. Naturally, this sends her into depression and seeking psychiatric treatment, which takes a toll on her marriage. After her treatment ends, she attempts to reconnect with Alex the following season, but is hit with devastating news. Alex informs her via letter that he has left the hospital and Seattle to rekindle his relationship with Izzie and raise their children from the frozen embryos.