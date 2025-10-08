The Cast for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Is Back After an Explosive Season 21 Finale Yes, Ellen Pompeo is back. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 8 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The Season 22 premiere of Grey's Anatomy undoubtedly brings with it some concern among fans. At the end of Season 21, there was an explosion at the hospital, which left the fate of a handful of characters up in the air. Going into Season 22, viewers will see who survived the explosive season finale (literally) and who is back for more drama in the operating room.

So don't worry, because the Season 22 cast for Grey's Anatomy is here. Season 21 also saw Ellen Pompeo in a more limited role as Meredith. Instead, there were her usual voiceovers, but a lot less screentime for the actress. What's her role like in Season 22 and who else is back on the long running medical drama? Read on to find out.

Source: ABC

The 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 cast is full of familiar faces.

Just in case you're worried about some kind of wild overhaul, being that Grey's Anatomy is in its twenty-second season, don't worry. There are plenty of longtime cast members back to reprise their roles at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. We might even get some dramatic monologues and montages along the way. Who are we kidding? Of course we will!

Ellen Pompeo is back as Meredith.

Source: ABC

It's hard not to have Grey's Anatomy without Meredith Grey herself. Ellen Pompeo is back, though she might still be here in a limited capacity.

Chandra Wilson is still on 'Grey's' as Miranda Bailey.

Source: ABC

Chandra Wilson has played Bailey for the entirety of Grey's Anatomy. She probably isn't going anywhere any time soon.

Kevin McKidd returns as Owen Hunt.

Source: ABC

At the end of Season 21, Owen was one of the surgeons whose life was in danger following the hospital explosion. Per Deadline, Kevin McKidd is back for Season 22, but hopefully not just to say goodbye.

Camilla Luddington is in Season 22 of 'Grey's' as Jo Wilson.

Source: ABC

Jo, played by Camilla Luddington, has been part of the show for a long time. She's back for another season, which makes sense, given the fact that Jo is pregnant with twins.

Jason George is still kicking around as Ben Warren.

Source: ABC

Though Jason George's Ben has had career issues on the show and toggles between Grey's and Station 19, he is reportedly back for Season 22. Let's hope that means Ben and Bailey are going to work things out for the long haul.

Kim Raver is back as Teddy Altman.

Source: ABC

At the end of Season 21, Owen admitted to Teddy that he had feelings for Nora. Regardless, Kim Raver is reprising her role as Teddy for Season 22.

James Pickens Jr. is obviously back as Richard Webber.

Source: ABC

He may not be known as “the chief” anymore, but it's hard to imagine the show without Richard. Luckily, James Pickens Jr. is back to play him.

Caterina Scorsone continues to play Amelia Shepherd.

Source: ABC

Amelia is basically an OG at this point. Unfortunately, Caterina Scorsone's character was part of the explosion. Hopefully, her return means that Amelia is (mostly) alive and well.

Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln.

Source: ABC

Link was another character whose life hung in the balance at the end of Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy. Since Chris Carmack is back for Season 22, hopefully that means Link walks away in one piece.

Anthony Hill is on 'Grey's' as Winston Ndugu.

Source: ABC

Winston is set to return, with actor Anthony Hill portraying him. He might actually go on to be a long lasting part of the cast.

Alexis Floyd returns as Simone Griffith.

Source: ABC

Season 21 involved some romantic drama for Alexis Floyd's Simone on Grey's. But if there's one thing the drama is good for, it's romance between the surgeons, so luckily, she's back to keep that going.

Harry Shum Jr. is back on the show as Benson Kwan.

Source: ABC